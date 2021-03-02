Three North Platte athletes sign Letters of Intent to continue their athletic careers in college

By Tim Johnsontim.johnson@nptelegraph.comTwin brothers Jahmani and Kymani Sterling didn’t exactly plan to attend the same college. It just happened that the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs — and the Mountain Lions men’s track program — made the most sense for both of them in the end. “We wanted to go to rival schools,” Jahmani said with a smile during a Zoom interview Tuesday morning. The Mountain Lions began a recruitment of Kymani, who finished second in the 400 meter finals as a sophomore in the Class A state track meet, and soon gained interest in the sprinting talents of Jahmani as well. “When colleges talk to one twin, they always look to the other twin when they hear they are (in athletics),” Jahmani said. The brothers were among four North Platte High School seniors that made their college commitments official Tuesday morning. North Platte football players Jacob Kohler and Cody Wright did the same as well. The Mountain Lions men’s track team is a solid Division II program that is ranked 13th in the country. The brothers, who did receive interest but no offer from Nebraska and Illinois, said the success of the Mountain Lions program was not the only reason the school was a fit for them. “I just liked the feel of (being) in a different state and community and environment,” Kymani said, “and the school was pretty.”Both brothers have their focus on a medical career. Jahmani plans on a nursing major while Kymani has thoughts on a double major of pre-med and nursing.But their focus is on the upcoming track season this spring after last year was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m pretty excited, actually,” Kymani said. “I feel stronger and I feel faster. I’m hoping to break some records this year.”The two were part of the Bulldogs football program as well, and two members of that team are going to play the sport at the next level. Wright, a Bulldogs running back, is headed to Hastings College and the NAIA athletic program. Wright took a visit to the campus after Broncos coach Matt Franzen had made an initial recruitment stop in North Platte.“I talked with (Franze) a lot through texts and then with him (in Hastings),” said Wright, who plans to major in business agriculture. “After having some time to think, I just felt like it was the right move to go to Hastings.”Wright’s Zoom interview with the media followed Kohler which seemed fitting. The North Platte offensive lineman helped clear the way for Wright for a 1,000 yard rushing season as a junior. Kohler is headed to Doane University in Crete and the NAIA football program. The recruitment process started when Kohler had a conversation with a member of the coaching staff during a recruitment trip to North Platte. It was followed with a conversation with John Reeves, the offensive line coach. “It kind of all went from there,” Kohler said. Kohler plans to major in physical therapy with a minor in athletic training. He said he will be the first member on both sides of his family to attend a four-year college. “It’s a very big accomplishment for me, and I know for my family, they’re very proud,” Kohler said.