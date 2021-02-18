Three North Platte wrestlers advance to finals, three other Bulldogs earn medals in Omaha

He said he’s going to rest a little bit before heading back to the arena for the finals.

Brauer advanced at 182 in one of the closest matches of the semifinals against Millard West’s Noah Blair. Brauer spent most of the match locked up with Blair up top, but Blair took the lead with a takedown and Brauer got a point back with an escape.

As Blair went for one last takedown in the third, Brauer caught him and reversed the attempt, gaining two points that ultimately gave him the 3-2 win.

“In the end, he ended up taking kind of a bad shot and I was able to capitalize on it,” Brauer said.

The win was just another step in Brauer’s quest for repeating as state champion, but he hasn’t been satisfied with any win he has picked up so far.

“It don’t mean anything without the state title,” Brauer said. “That’s all I can really say. Right now I have one goal in mind. I’m going to be honest, none of this has felt really good yet. At all. I have one goal in mind: Win one more.”

As Brauer walked to the back with an NSAA official to fill out his sheet for the finals, he gave Gentaone a high-five and told him he’s got this.