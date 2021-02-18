Three North Platte wrestlers advance to finals, three other Bulldogs earn medals in Omaha

OMAHA — Darian Diaz seemed to have cruised to an easy victory over Lincoln East’s Nic Swift, but at the start of the third period, Diaz rolled on the floor in pain.
The North Platte senior sprained his ankle, but opted to continue the match. He held Swift at bay for the final two minutes, fighting off numerous takedown attempts to win and move on to his first state finals since he won the tournament in 2019.
“I’ve worked hard to get here, and I’m just excited to be back where I belong,” Diaz said. “Last year, I was short of going into my second finals, and this year I want to make it a little bit different than that.”
Diaz and teammates Gavyn Brauer and Vincent Genatone reached the state finals on Thursday. Brock Little and Jaylan Ruffin placed third and Ryan Fox placed fifth in their respective weight classes, as well.
In most years, the finals would occur the following day. This season, however, they’ll have to wrestle tonight.
It gives Diaz, who’s nursing that ankle injury, only about eight hours to recover. But he’s not worried.
“It’s going to hurt, but my heart’s got to be bigger than whatever the pain is,” Diaz said. “I got to go out there and wrestle my hardest regardless of if I’m injured or not. This is my last chance. I don’t have another opportunity like this.”
He said he’s going to rest a little bit before heading back to the arena for the finals.
Brauer advanced at 182 in one of the closest matches of the semifinals against Millard West’s Noah Blair. Brauer spent most of the match locked up with Blair up top, but Blair took the lead with a takedown and Brauer got a point back with an escape.
As Blair went for one last takedown in the third, Brauer caught him and reversed the attempt, gaining two points that ultimately gave him the 3-2 win.
“In the end, he ended up taking kind of a bad shot and I was able to capitalize on it,” Brauer said.
The win was just another step in Brauer’s quest for repeating as state champion, but he hasn’t been satisfied with any win he has picked up so far.
“It don’t mean anything without the state title,” Brauer said. “That’s all I can really say. Right now I have one goal in mind. I’m going to be honest, none of this has felt really good yet. At all. I have one goal in mind: Win one more.”
As Brauer walked to the back with an NSAA official to fill out his sheet for the finals, he gave Gentaone a high-five and told him he’s got this.
Before Brauer left the floor, Genatone was already celebrating a victory after pinning Lincoln Southeast’s John Friendt in a minute and 18 seconds.
“I’m just excited,” Genatone said. “Especially going with Gavyn since we’ve been practicing every day together, so this is awesome.”
Genatone, a state-runner at 182 last season in Wyoming, returned to the state finals, this time in a new state with a new team.
He joins Diaz and Brauer as the only Bulldogs to reach the state finals, and he is one of six North Platte wrestlers to medal.
“The coaches are great. They’re just making champions as they go,” Genatone said. “We’re just putting more plaques on the wall.”
Little fell in the 126-pound semifinals, but defeated Columbus’ Caydn Kucera in the consolation semifinals and Lincoln East’s Case Jurgens in a 6-5 decision to place third.
Ruffin lost to Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice in the 132-pound semifinals, but defeated Grand Island’s Rogelio Ruiz and Lincoln Southwest’s Landan McLaughlin to finish third.
Fox placed sixth after defeating Lincoln Pius X’s Zane Faust in a 10-6 decision.