Throwers, distance runners lead North Platte on opening day of state track

OMAHA — North Platte’s Nic Davis placed seventh in discus with a throw of 166 feet to lead North Platte on the first day of the Class A state track and field meet Wednesday in Omaha.

Claudia Cobos, the Bulldogs’ other thrower on the day, finished 11th in shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 1½ inches.

Carly Purdy came in 15th in the triple jump, Zarah Blaesi finished 19th in the 3,200-meter run and Kolton Tilford came in 22nd in the long jump. Evan Caudy ran in the 3,200 run, but suffered an injury during the race and couldn’t finish.

The boys’ 4x800 came in 12th with a time of 8:18.50, seven seconds off a podium time.

A few Bulldogs will compete in Thursday’s finals. Kymani Sterling qualified in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash and the 400-meter run after finishing fourth, sixth and third in Wednesday’s prelims, respectively.

Darian Diaz, Skyler Geier-Dodson and Jack Oettinger are set to pole vault. Jonah San Miguel will race in the 1,600-meter run. Cobos and Davis will throw in discus and shot put, respectively.

Kylee Tilford will jump in the high jump, and Purdy will compete in the long jump.