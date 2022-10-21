Tilford scores game winner as Dawgs top Papillion-La Vista

Kolten Tilford ran in the game-winning 10-yard touchdown with a minute, 18 seconds left as the North Platte football team defeated Papillion-La Vista 36-29 on Friday in North Platte.

“He’s a great football player,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We have a lot of guys who leave it all on the field. We have a special team.”

Tilford ran for an unofficial 161 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came on runs of 27 and 64 yards. Brock Roblee ran for 143 yards on 31 carries and scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

Haedyn Brauer added 81 yards, including runs of 11, 41 and 19 yards to help keep North Platte drives alive. Landon O’Brien also scored a touchdown on a 59-yard catch-and-run.

The story of the night wasn’t just Tilford’s heroics on his third fourth-quarter game-winning touchdown. It was also Papillion-La Vista’s second-half comeback to force the Bulldogs into needing a game-winning drive.

The Monarchs scored three touchdowns in the second half, the third of which gave Papillion-La Vista a 29-28 lead after making the two-point conversion with 4:32 left.

North Platte drove downfield, sparked by a 17-yard run from Tilford and a 19-yard run from Brauer to eventually set up Tilford’s 10-yard game winner.

“I don’t know that we necessarily deserve to win that game,” Altig said. “We didn’t play our best. We kind of got handled up front. We turned the ball over, but one thing about this team, from the very beginning of this year no matter what, is we fight to the end. We fight to the end. It wasn’t our best performance, but we’ll learn from it and keep it rolling next week.”

The Bulldogs didn’t score until the second quarter, when Tilford ran in a 27-yard touchdown less than a minute into the quarter to give North Platte a 7-0 lead. He scored again on the next drive, this time on a 64-yard touchdown.

Papillion-La Vista scored for the first time with 3:45 left in the first half when Payton Prestito found the endzone for the first of three times on a one-yard run.

North Platte answered with a two-yard Roblee touchdown to go into halftime with a 21-7 lead.

The Bulldogs fumbled on their first drive of the second half, setting up an Octavien Pirtle one-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 21-14.

Both teams traded touchdowns after that. O’Brien scored on his 59-yard catch-and-run and Prestito scored on a 14-yard run.

North Platte’s Caden Joneson threw an interception early in the fourth quarter, and Papillion-La Vista took advantage with Prestito’s six-yard touchdown run to take the 29-28 lead.

North Platte then marched downfield in a little over three minutes to win the game on Tilford’s third touchdown run.

“A win's a win,” Altig said. “We’ll always take it, but we have to make sure we come out and play better or we’re going to be checking in our gear instead of continuing on playing games.”

North Platte entered the game as the No. 7 team in wildcard points, and the win against Papillion-La Vista should be enough for the Bulldogs to host a first-round playoff matchup next week. North Platte should find out tomorrow if that’s the case.

“You would think so, but I’ve seen crazier things happen,” Altig said. “We’re hoping that we’re here next week and have this place packed, and you know what, hopefully we come out with a little better performance.”