Tonkinson runs for 3 touchdowns as North Platte defeats Lincoln North Star

“I can’t say enough good things about Ryan Kaminski, what he means, not just to our program, but to our school,” North Platte coach Todd Rice said. “You see him in basketball, you see him in soccer, you see him through the summer. Our hearts are out for Ryan, and we’ll hope for a speedy recovery for him.”

Tonkinson ran in his first touchdown following Kaminski’s catch and North Platte took an 8-3 lead when Genatone ran in a two-point conversion. On the next drive, Genatone ripped off a 42-yard run to the outside and North Platte had a 14-3 lead.

North Star struggled to move the ball the rest of the first half, and North Platte kept up the attack with another Tonkinson 1-yard touchdown run and a Vak Joseph 6-yard run to go into halftime up 26-3.

“If they know what they’re supposed to do and they know how to do it, just come out and do it at a high level,” Rice said about coming out strong against North Star. “It was important, and I think our guys responded really well.”

North Star started the second half with an onside kick, which they recovered, and scored on a pass to Jace Elliot. A blocked extra point left the score at 26-9.

The Navigators tried another onside kick, but the Bulldogs recovered it and scored later on a Tonkinson 11-yard touchdown run.