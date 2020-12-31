Tough defense leads Hershey boys to championship at home holiday tournament

The Hershey girls basketball team just needed to make some free throws to gain control of its game against Gering on Thursday.

The Panthers trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter. Then one point trickled to two, then to three, then to five. Meanwhille, Hershey couldn’t get the shots to fall at the charity stripe when it mattered the most.

The Panthers reached the free throw line 21 times and only made eight of them. Gering also struggled at the line, going 13-27.

“I thought we played real well. We definitely played a winnable ball game for sure,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “Just free throws is really what hurt us in the long run.”

Missed opportunities helped Gering defeat Hershey 46-38 on Thursday in the championship of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament in Hershey.

Tahlia Steinbeck gave the Panthers a lead in the first quarter off a 3, but the Bulldogs took the lead back with a 3 of their own. Two free throws extended that lead to 7-4, but Steinbeck hit another 3 to tie the game at 7-7.

The Bulldogs jumped ahead on two Sydnee Winkler 3s and closed the quarter with a 13-8 lead. Hershey missed six free throws, which would have made the game 14-13 in its favor.