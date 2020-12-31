Tough defense leads Hershey boys to championship at home holiday tournament

Gering’s Max Greeley tied the game at 8-8 in the opening minutes of the second quarter. The Bulldogs didn’t score again until right before halftime.
Hershey amped up its defense, forcing Gering to take unfavorable shots from deep or contested shots from inside the paint. None of them were falling.
“This team has bought into defense from Day 1,” Hershey coach Dustin Jorgenson said. “And they play such hard defense. We’re athletic and strong, so that makes it easier to play good defense when you’re athletic like we are.”
Hershey, in the meantime, quickly distanced itself from its opponent. Two free throws and a jumper from Cooper Hill, a 3 from Bryce Butterfield and a basket and free throw from Cayden Spearman made it a 18-8 game.
That strong defensive performance helped the Hershey boys basketball team defeat Gering 41-19 in the championship of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament on Thursday in Hershey.
“I thought that was one of our most complete games, passing the ball, playing great defense,” Jorgenson said. “I thought our kids did a really nice job of helping each other on defense, and then obviously offensively, they played their tails off.”
It took a bit into the first quarter for the offense to start clicking. Austin Hoelscher scored the Panthers’ first basket three minutes into the game, and Hershey had to play from behind after Gering hit a 3 and a shot in the paint.
The Panthers used a Butterfield and-1 to tie the game, and Spearman nailed a 3 as time expired in the first quarter to take an 8-6 lead.
The second quarter was when everything clicked. Hershey’s strong defense helped them take that 18-8 advantage, and Thomas Gosnell made two free throws to extend the lead to 20-9.
The Panthers held Gering to just three points in the second quarter and six in the first.
Hershey kept the pressure going, opening up the second half on a 10-0 run highlighted by four points from Butterfield, including a play where he tipped the ball over a defenders head on a fast break and scored. He finished with 10 points.
Hershey and Gering traded baskets from there, and Spearman hit a 3 as his team took a 35-13 lead into the fourth quarter. He finished with 10 points as well.
Both teams emptied their benches in the fourth quarter, and Gering put up six points, mostly at the end, while Hershey only scored four.
“Offensively, the way our kids passed the ball, found the open guys and being totally unselfish,” Jorgenson said about what worked for his team tonight. “I just told them that's the most unselfish game that they’ve played all year. I was very happy with that.”
Gering 46, Hershey 38
The Hershey girls basketball team just needed to make some free throws to gain control of its game against Gering on Thursday.
The Panthers trailed by one point entering the fourth quarter. Then one point trickled to two, then to three, then to five. Meanwhille, Hershey couldn’t get the shots to fall at the charity stripe when it mattered the most.
The Panthers reached the free throw line 21 times and only made eight of them. Gering also struggled at the line, going 13-27.
“I thought we played real well. We definitely played a winnable ball game for sure,” Hershey coach Alex Lowther said. “Just free throws is really what hurt us in the long run.”
Missed opportunities helped Gering defeat Hershey 46-38 on Thursday in the championship of the Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament in Hershey.
Tahlia Steinbeck gave the Panthers a lead in the first quarter off a 3, but the Bulldogs took the lead back with a 3 of their own. Two free throws extended that lead to 7-4, but Steinbeck hit another 3 to tie the game at 7-7.
The Bulldogs jumped ahead on two Sydnee Winkler 3s and closed the quarter with a 13-8 lead. Hershey missed six free throws, which would have made the game 14-13 in its favor.
The two teams traded baskets in the second quarter, but the closest the Panthers could get was 3. Winkler nailed a 3-pointer at the end of the half to give the Bulldogs a 25-20 lead at the break.
Again, the two teams traded baskets for much of the third, but a Dayonna Roberts 3-pointer at the end of the quarter pulled Hershey to within one at 35-34.
“They got a lot of grit,” Lowther said. “I think really, if we were to have hit a few free throws in the first half too, it would’ve been a different game. But they got a lot of grit, they got a lot of fight. They all believe in each other and I think that’s why we’re able to stay in games against good teams like Gering.”
Hershey had its opportunities to gain the momentum in the fourth quarter. Both teams reached the foul line early, but Gering slowly inched away.
Hershey went 2-for-7 from the line, and hit just one shot from the field -- a Steinbeck 2-pointer -- in the fourth.