Trading their cowboy hats for mortarboards, high school rodeo athletes finish as valedictorians, salutatorians

She is the daughter of Chad and Renee Naprstek.

Dean Schroder, the son of John and Belinda Schroder, finished his high school career as valedictorian at Loup County High School with a 4.0 GPA.

The Taylor cowboy played football for four years and wrestled for three. He was involved in student council, FFA and the National Honor Society.

In high school rodeo, he was a saddle bronc rider and a team roper and qualified for the state finals all three years. He’s on track to be in Hastings June 17-19 for this year’s finals as well.

He has earned a President’s Scholarship to Chadron State College, where he will rodeo collegiately and work towards a rangeland management degree.

Creighton Community High School’s Jessica Stevens finished as salutatorian of her class, with a 4.2 GPA.

The Creighton cowgirl was involved in FFA, FCCLA, Health Occupations Students of America, Teammates, speech, and participated in cross country, basketball and track.

Through all four years of high school, Stevens placed in the HOSA statewide contests and this year, will compete at the international contest.