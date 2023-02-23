Most people could have guessed that the matchup between Class D No. 1 St. Pat’s and No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center would come down to the final play.

Not many could have guessed how the game would end.

Sam Troshynski, either acting on instinct or making a heads-up play that coaches can only dream of, intercepted a pass to Jeremiah Ingison, the Maywood-Hayes Center player he was guarding, and just ran with the ball.

He pointed to the Irish student section as he sprinted down the court with everything he had as the Irish faithful jumped up and down with excitement. St. Pat’s just won the game against what could be one of the toughest opponents the Irish faced all season.

“We got really good perimeter defenders in Zarek (Branch) and Will (Moats), so I’m going to give all that credit to them,” Troshynski said. “They kind of just broke that play. … We had them kind of trapped, and I saw Ingison was the only kid left. It was one pass away, and I went and stole it, I guess.”

Troshynski shut down Maywood-Hayes Center’s final play of the game with a game-clinching steal to help the Irish defeat the Wolves 40-39 on Thursday in the Subdistrict D1-10 finals.

“It was pretty exciting,” O’Malley said. “Whenever a game comes down to the final play there, one team has elation and the other has a lot of disappointment. They were one play away from the shoe being on the other foot, so it was a really gratifying win.”

The sequence leading up to that final play was also exciting.

St. Pat’s held a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter, and the Irish passed around the perimeter looking for open shots.

Back-to-back 3s from Maywood-Hayes Center’s Hadyn Farr and Ingison cut the deficit to four. The name of the game became how long could St. Pat’s hold off the Wolves.

Maywood-Hayes Center kept the deficit around 4 with about 1:48 left in the game. Turnovers and a missed shot gave the Wolves the ball, which set up back-to-back Hayden Kramer baskets to tie the game at 39-39 with 51.2 seconds left.

Kramer led all players with 16 points.

The Irish wasted just over 30 seconds off the clock before Brecken Erickson was fouled, but he only made one of his free throws. Maywood-Hayes Center brought the ball up court and called timeout with 13 seconds left.

“We felt pretty strongly they were going to try and get it to Kramer, and we were able to switch back,” O’Malley said. “We had taken Brecken off of him because he had foul trouble. He’d kind of gotten the ball in the lane and took it at us a couple times. We felt like we needed to have Brecken back on him. Everybody did a great job. As that last sequence unfolded, it felt like we had it covered up pretty well.”

The Wolves couldn’t get the ball back to Kramer on the final play, and Ingison seemed to be open as time was winding down. He wasn’t.

The game had a little bit of everything. St. Pat’s led 9-2 early, but Maywood-Hayes Center cut the deficit to 9-7 going into the second quarter.

The Wolves finally got a lead at 13-12 midway through the second quarter, and Maywood-Hayes Center led 17-14 at halftime.

The Irish responded with a 16-1 run to open the third quarter and take a 30-18 lead. The Irish led 35-25 going into the pivotal fourth quarter.

Andrew Brosius led the Irish with 12 points on four 3’s. Erickson scored eight and Troshynski, Branch and Moats scored six each.

Both St. Pat’s and Maywood-Hayes Center were locked into the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds going into Thursday’s subdistrict finals, and both will move on to a district final on either Monday or Tuesday.

“Credit (St. Pat’s). They did a lot of good things, and they played tough defense, as did we,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kolby Hamilton said. “I’m just proud of our boys coming back. They never quit, they kept fighting, they kept believing in what we were doing.”

St. Pat’s (40)

Andrew Brosius 12, Brecken Erickson 8, Zarek Branch 6, Sam Troshynski 6, Will Moats 6, Logan Winder 2.

Maywood-Hayes Center (39)

Hayden Kramer 16, Jeremiah Ingison 9, Hadyn Farr 7, Kyler Cox 6, Jhett Sellers 1