Two North Platte wrestlers reach semifinals, Ryan Fox and Vince Genatone

For as tired as North Platte’s 145-pound wrestler Ryan Fox was following his quarterfinal match against Lincoln High’s Jesse Cruse, he had just enough energy left to point to the North Platte fans across the CHI Health Center in celebration.
Fox (40-7) had never reached the semifinals at the NSAA State Championships before, but on Thursday, he became one of two Bulldog wrestlers to advance to Day 2 in the winners’ bracket.
“This field is perfect, I like it,” Fox said. “Last year I got fifth, this year I’m trying to get first.”
Fox pinned Fremont’s Kevin Perez (18-26) in the second period of their first-round match. He then held on against Cruse (27-13) in a 7-2 decision.
North Platte’s other semifinalist is 220-pound wrestler Vince Genatone (50-1), who won the state title last year at 195. Genatone made quick work of both his opponents, as neither of his matches exceeded 30 seconds.
He pinned Papillion-LaVista South’s Carson Brachtel (9-8) in 27 seconds, then he did the same to Elkhorn South’s Ralph Keen (24-11) in 28 seconds.
“I felt good, just trying to work my stuff and take it one match at a time,” Genatone said. “I’m just going out there and doing my thing. I’m not really thinking about it, just doing what coach (Dale) Hall has taught me to do.”
At 106, Brody Pitner (28-23) reached the quarterfinals after coming from behind to beat Millard West’s Brian Davis (27-15) by decision, but fell to Columbus’ Brenyn Delano (28-23) in 29 seconds.
Ethan Jackson (33-15) was pinned in the second period of his quarterfinal match against Columbus’ Caydn Kucera (33-15) at 132 pounds, and Luke Rathjen (44-12) lost by decision to Millard South’s Caeden Olin (44-12) in his quarterfinal match at 182.
Xavier Albertson (41-10) fell in the quarterfinals to Millard West’s Charlie Nosal by a 5-2 decision at 195. Kole Weigel (113), Jace Kennel (120), Lathen Huntsman (138), Haedyn Brauer (152) and Brock Roblee (160) all lost in the first round.
Semifinals for all classes start at 5 p.m. Friday, and the consolation brackets begin at 12:30 p.m. from Classes A and D.
Friday night’s semifinals will see a clash between NEwrestle.com’s top two ranked wrestlers at 106 pounds in Class C. Hershey’s Ethan Elliott (34-5) will face Robbie Fisher (43-1) of Crofton/Bloomfield.
Elliott (34-5) pinned Dalton Lovejoy (29-18) in 3:00 to reach the semifinals. The Panther freshman pinned Kendall Schindler (28-12) of David City in 2:52 in the first round.
Jaret Peterson (44-4) of Chase County pinned Clay Hedges (33-11) of Archbishop Bergan in 3:08 to reach the semifinals. He will face Logan Booth (47-3) of Logan View — the top-ranked wrestler in the class.
In Class B, four Telegraph area wrestlers are through to the semifinals.
Broken Bow’s Cyrus Wells (41-3) earned a 6-4 sudden victory over Brock Bolling (40-4) of Pierce to reach Friday’s semifinals at 132 pounds. Wells was the third-place medalist at 126 pounds a year ago. He will face Orrin Kuehn (41-9) of Minden in Friday night’s semifinals.
Isaac White (35-0) of Cozad — the top-ranked wrestler at 170, and a returning medalist — earned a pair of pins to reach the semifinals where he’ll face Cooper Spaulding (41-2) of Norris, newrestle.com’s second-ranked wrestler at the weight class.
Max Denson (47-8) of Broken Bow pinned Tyler Weeda (14-7) of Boys Town at the 5:14 mark to reach the 182-pound semifinals. He’ll face Deegan Nelson (43-1) of Beatrice.
At 195 pounds, Eli Boryca (28-6) of Cozad defeated Cal Wells (38-15) of Broken Bow 5-2 to reach the semifinals. He’ll face Luke MacDonald (50-3) of Bennington — the weight class’s top ranked wrestler.
A pair of area wrestlers who qualified as district champions at 152 pounds fell in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Cameron Zink (49-6) of Ogallala lost 6-3 to Cade Ziola (34-2) of Omaha Skutt and Hayden Russman (38-4) of Cozad fell 11-1 to Yoan Camejo (31-10) of Blair.