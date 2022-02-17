Two North Platte wrestlers reach semifinals, Ryan Fox and Vince Genatone

For as tired as North Platte’s 145-pound wrestler Ryan Fox was following his quarterfinal match against Lincoln High’s Jesse Cruse, he had just enough energy left to point to the North Platte fans across the CHI Health Center in celebration.

Fox (40-7) had never reached the semifinals at the NSAA State Championships before, but on Thursday, he became one of two Bulldog wrestlers to advance to Day 2 in the winners’ bracket.

“This field is perfect, I like it,” Fox said. “Last year I got fifth, this year I’m trying to get first.”

Fox pinned Fremont’s Kevin Perez (18-26) in the second period of their first-round match. He then held on against Cruse (27-13) in a 7-2 decision.

North Platte’s other semifinalist is 220-pound wrestler Vince Genatone (50-1), who won the state title last year at 195. Genatone made quick work of both his opponents, as neither of his matches exceeded 30 seconds.

He pinned Papillion-LaVista South’s Carson Brachtel (9-8) in 27 seconds, then he did the same to Elkhorn South’s Ralph Keen (24-11) in 28 seconds.