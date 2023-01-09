Undefeated teams highlight midway point of the high school basketball season

As the high school basketball season nearly reaches the midway point, three Telegraph-area teams are still undefeated.

Both the Maywood-Hayes Center girls and boys are 13-0 and No. 1 in Class D1, while the Ogallala boys are 12-0 and No. 2 in Class C1.

Ogallala crushed Class D1 No. 2 St. Pat’s and Class B No. 8 (formerly No. 4) Scottsbluff earlier this season, and the Indians looked poised to make a run at a state title.

The Maywood-Hayes Center girls returned most of its lineup from last season when it went 23-4.

The Wolves boys started the season undefeated, and that’s no fluke either. Maywood-Hayes Center has a three-point win over a ranked opponent in Dundy County-Stratton and has averaged 61.5 points per game this season.

All three teams look to remain undefeated as they jump into another week of high school basketball.

Boys teams

in the rankings

McCook fell to No. 10 in Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s Class B rankings. The Bison defeated Gothenburg 46-39 but lost to Sidney 52-44 last week.

Ogallala stayed at No. 2 in the Class C1 rankings. The Indians defeated Bridgeport 70-29 and Cozad 72-45 last week. Ashland-Greenwood remains in the top spot.

Maywood-Hayes Center stayed at No. 1 in the Class D1 rankings. The Wolves defeated Sandhills Valley 63-33, Paxton 55-20 and Hi-Line 79-42 last week.

St. Pat’s remained at No. 2 in the Class D1 rankings. The Irish defeated Perkins County 67-30 but lost to Cozad 61-55 last week.

Dundy County-Stratton rose to No. 4 in the Class D1 rankings. The Tigers defeated Alliance 69-66 and Wray, Colorado, 65-45 last week.

South Loup rose to No. 5 in the Class D1 rankings. The Bobcats defeated Sandhills/Thedford 58-33 and Bertrand 48-31 last week.

Girls teams

in the rankings

Gothenburg rose to No. 5 in Omaha World Herald reporter Mike Patterson’s Class C1 rankings. The Swedes defeated McCook 42-38 and Centura 69-36 last week.

Maywood-Hayes Center remained at No. 1 in the Class D1 rankings. The Wolves defeated Sandhills Valley 55-17, Paxton 38-22 and Hi-Line 65-26 last week.

Games to watch

Friday: Ogallala at Sidney, boys

Sidney entered the Class C1 rankings this week at No. 10. Ogallala sits undefeated at No. 2 in Class C1. A ranked vs. ranked matchup highlights the high school basketball games this week.

Tuesday: Mullen at St. Pat’s, boys

St. Pat’s, the No. 2 team in Class D1, has only lost to Class C1 opponents in Cozad and Ogallala. Mullen has quietly been having a good season at 6-1 in Class D2. Both teams class at St. Pat’s on Tuesday as the Irish look to get back in the win column.

Friday: Chase County at Gothenburg, girls

No. 5 in Class C1 Gothenburg hosts a 6-3 Chase County team that usually makes a deep postseason run. The Swedes are looking to improve to 11-1 with wins over Cozad and Chase County this week.

Boys records

Class A

North Platte (5-6)

Class B

McCook (7-2), Lexington (2-8)

Class C1

Ogallala (12-0), Cozad (6-5), Gothenburg (5-5), Chase County (3-5), Broken Bow (2-6)

Class C2

Sandhills Valley (5-3), Hershey (4-6), Hi-Line (2-6), Maxwell (2-7), Sutherland (0-6)

Class D1

Maywood-Hayes Center (13-0), St. Pat’s (10-2), South Loup (8-1), Dundy County-Stratton (8-2), Hitchcock County (7-2), Perkins County (4-5), Southwest (4-6)

Class D2

Mullen (6-1), Garden County (6-2), Paxton (6-2), Sandhills/Thedford (6-4), Hyannis (5-2), Brady (4-7), South Platte (3-6), Wallace (2-6), Wauneta-Palisade (2-9), Creek Valley (1-4), Arthur County (1-6), Medicine Valley (1-8), Anselmo-Merna (0-11)

Girls records

Class A

North Platte (1-11)

Class B

McCook (3-6), Lexington (0-10)

Class C1

Gothenburg (9-1), Hershey (8-2), Ogallala (8-3), Chase County (6-3), Broken Bow (5-4), Cozad (3-8)

Class C2

St. Pat’s (7-5), Perkins County (6-3), South Loup (5-4), Southwest (5-5), Sutherland (0-7)

Class D1

Maywood-Hayes Center (13-0), South Platte (6-4), Hi-Line (3-5), Sandhills Valley (3-5), Maxwell (1-8)

Class D2

Anselmo-Merna (7-3), Wauneta-Palisade (7-4), Paxton (6-2), Sandhills/Thedford (6-4), Garden County (4-3), Hyannis (3-4), Mullen (3-4), Wallace (3-5), Medicine Valley (3-6), Arthur County (2-5), Hitchcock County (2-8), Brady (2-9), Creek Valley (0-6), Dundy County-Stratton (0-10)