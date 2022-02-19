Vince Genatone wins second title as North Platte wrestler; Ryan Fox, Jace Kennel take home medals

OMAHA — A year ago, Vince Genatone was joined by two other North Platte wrestlers in the state championship match.
Genatone, the new kid in North Platte at the time, became one of two Bulldogs to win the state championship, and in the process ensured everyone that follows Nebraska high school wrestling knew his name.
A year later, he stood alone in the title match. This time as a senior leader on a relatively young Bulldog wrestling squad. The result was the same.
Genatone (52-1), who had dominated his way through the 220-pound Class A bracket, had the upper hand the entire time over Omaha Westside’s Cole Haberman (44-3), winning his second straight state championship in a 10-5 decision.
“There are tough guys all over the bracket,” Genatone said. “They wrestled as hard as they can. God put me in the right place at the right time.”
When Genatone got his medal, his father, Al, got to hand him the winning bracket. It’s something usually reserved for coaches, but North Platte coach Dale Hall wanted Al to be the one to celebrate with his son by the podium.
“To just have my dad with me this entire journey is amazing,” Genatone said.
Genatone will head to college a two-time state champion in wrestling, and Hall said having Genatone on the team the last two years helped the other wrestlers get better. He said Genatone leads by example, and the leadership he showed has helped the team find success over the past two seasons.
“He’s just been a huge spark to the program, winning two state championships, but more importantly showing the kids how it’s done,” Hall said. “I think that’s been huge. The work ethic, the intensity in the wrestling room, the leadership, that’s been a big part of what we’ve been able to do the last two years.”
Earlier Saturday at 145 pounds, Ryan Fox (42-8) pinned Omaha North’s Dameonte Lindsay (13-7) in the second period to place third. Last year, Fox medaled in his first time at state, and he said he’s looking forward to getting to compete for a title next season.
“I was trying really hard,” Fox said. “I felt good going into my consolation semis and then going out there and getting third. I’m excited.”
Jace Kennel (43-15) claimed sixth place at 120 after falling to Kearney’s Archer Heelan (32-11).