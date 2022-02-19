Vince Genatone wins second title as North Platte wrestler; Ryan Fox, Jace Kennel take home medals

OMAHA — A year ago, Vince Genatone was joined by two other North Platte wrestlers in the state championship match.

Genatone, the new kid in North Platte at the time, became one of two Bulldogs to win the state championship, and in the process ensured everyone that follows Nebraska high school wrestling knew his name.

A year later, he stood alone in the title match. This time as a senior leader on a relatively young Bulldog wrestling squad. The result was the same.

Genatone (52-1), who had dominated his way through the 220-pound Class A bracket, had the upper hand the entire time over Omaha Westside’s Cole Haberman (44-3), winning his second straight state championship in a 10-5 decision.

“There are tough guys all over the bracket,” Genatone said. “They wrestled as hard as they can. God put me in the right place at the right time.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

When Genatone got his medal, his father, Al, got to hand him the winning bracket. It’s something usually reserved for coaches, but North Platte coach Dale Hall wanted Al to be the one to celebrate with his son by the podium.

“To just have my dad with me this entire journey is amazing,” Genatone said.