The Brady volleyball team enters the 2023 season in a unique situation that makes coach Rebecca Stearns excited for what’s to come.

“I have some pretty high expectations for this group,” Stearns said. “(We’re) pretty young, we have just juniors, sophomores and freshmen. We graduated a pretty big class last year. I have some pretty good junior leaders that should fill the spot of a senior pretty quickly and pretty easily.”

The Eagles have no seniors on their roster, which means the team Brady puts on the court this year will most likely be the same team as next season. This means the Eagles have two years to put together a team with the goal of making a deep run.

The 2023 season will serve as a testing period to see what works, what doesn’t work and where the Eagles need to improve going forward.

“It’s very exciting. I won’t have to lose anybody next year. I’m gaining,” Stearns said. “So, to not lose is huge. It’s also great because I look at how much prep time we have to keep building. We’re getting two seasons worth of ball out of a team instead of just one. I think it could benefit us hugely.”

The junior class consisting of Keaton Fattig, Taryn Stearns, Olivia Viter and Preslee Bartels will pave the way as leaders over the next two seasons, and all four will play in vital roles.

Fattig is being moved around after playing libero and will play outside hitter. Stearns is a setter. Viter and Bartels are defensive specialists that will help a lot on the back row.

“I think we can improve quite a bit this season and maybe win a couple more games than in the past years,” Fattig said. “I think we’re a lot closer than in the years’ past, and I think that’s really going to help this year.”

Taryn Stearns said this year is almost like a practice year knowing the team will remain the same in 2024.

“We’ll be really bonded for next year,” she said.

Rebecca Stearns said the team’s biggest strength right now is their communication, and it’s going to help the girls get better.

“These girls do a great job of communicating what’s happening on the floor,” Stearns said. “That to me is a foundational skill, so that’s going to be a great asset for us.”

As for what the starting rotation will look like, Stearns said the four juniors are definitely going to be in some of those roles. A few sophomores like Payton Stienike will also get into the starting rotation, but Stearns said there will be a lot of moving parts.

“I have a couple girls that are neck and neck fighting it out with each other,” Stearns said. “It’s going to take this week of practice. There might be a little difference in our starting rotations for a while until we find the right six that mesh well together.”