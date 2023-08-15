New Hershey volleyball coach Joslyn Crow has one expectation for the Panthers as they enter the 2023 season: Come out and be stronger than they were last year.

If the Panthers can do that, they have the talent to make the 2023 season a good one.

“We’ve got a solid group of girls with seniors as the foundation, and I think that if we come in the gym and work hard every day, then we can get a lot better,” Crow said.

Crow said it all starts with seniors Emma Hall, Haily Miller, Mia Cauffman and Gracie Seamann, all of whom bring something different to the table.

Miller, Crow said, has a big block and great swings at the net. Seamann is a great defensive player. Cauffman is going to be a valuable asset in the back row.

Hall, a long-time starter for Hershey, steps into a leadership role, and her court smarts, Crow said, should help the team over the course of the season.

“I think a lot of us seniors are really going to step up this year, with our leadership especially with there only being four of us,” Hall said. “I think that will really help a lot this year.”

Crow said the team has done well adapting to a new coaching style, and she feels as if the team is already doing a good job respecting both her and each other.

Crow also said when she took the position as the next head coach, she watched film from last year. One thing stood out right away.

“I think our team could improve more from last year in the competitive aspect, and that’s why I’m pushing that so much this year,” Crow said. “I watched the team last year, and just from watching them, that’s what I got, so that’s what I’m really pushing in practice is to find that competitive edge.”

Crow said she’s pushing the girls to remain competitive even in small drills at practice, because that competitive attitude will help take the girls far this season.

“Our biggest strength would be our competitiveness, because we work so well together because we want to compete and win,” Hall said.

If the four seniors act as the foundation, then the underclassmen act as a driving force. The Panthers are young, so the underclassmen will have plenty of chances to make an impact this season.

“We have a really athletic freshman class, and there are a few sophomores that will be influential this year as well,” Crow said. “Juniors as well. I’m really excited to see this underclassmen group thrive.”

The players are echoing that statement, praising the underclassmen for their hard work and pushing the upperclassmen both to be better leaders and better players.

“We’re kind of a young team this year and going into it we have a lot to learn,” Miller said, “but I feel like this group of girls is very willing to work.”