New North Platte volleyball coach Shelly Byrn made it clear to her players from Day 1 that with a new coach comes a chance to build something special from the ground up.

As the Bulldogs enter the 2023 season, they’ll do so with the goal of setting the foundation that future players and iterations of the team will get to follow.

“We’re going to have a high standard to be a volleyball player at North Platte,” Byrn said. “Positive attitude, being a good teammate. They’ve been very receptive to creating a very positive culture. As I told them, I’m new, they’re new. It’s a clean slate for everybody. We’re going to start Bulldog volleyball this year our way.”

Part of that high standard is learning how to represent North Platte both on and off the court. That includes being a good example in the classroom and outside of school.

Byrn said the girls have already started that through their dedication to summer workouts and summer practices.

“They were very committed to the workouts this summer. We saw a lot of them in the weightroom conditioning, so we focused on that,” Byrn said. “Then we did some sand volleyball. When I wouldn’t have practice because it rained that morning so the courts were wet and we couldn’t get in the gym, they went and had their own practice at the D&N.”

Byrn said the Bulldogs have already embraced her coaching style and are buying in to what the program can become.

“Right away, we respect coach Byrn a lot,” setter Trinity Vak said. “I think coach Byrn came in really strong and everyone noticed it right away.”

Byrn is a longtime coach in the Telegraph area. She coached at St. Pat’s before heading to Ogallala to fill the shoes of legendary Indian coach Steve Morgan.

She left Ogallala to come back to North Platte where her family is, including her grandson, and was looking into officiating rather than coaching. Then the North Platte job opened up, and she thought now was the right time to take the job.

“I’ve been coaching for 20 years, and I’ve learned … you’ve got to coach to the talent you have, and it’s going to change,” Byrn said. “I think a good coach is one that is willing to come in and say, ‘This is what I got. I can’t run practices like John Cook. I got to go with what I have here, and we’re going to get the best out of our athletes with what we have here and use what we have to be successful.’”

She’s noticed that the players are starting to respond to that philosophy.

“I’m ready to compete. I think we have a good team,” libero Grace Ryland said. “We’re short, but I think we work better as a team, and I’m excited for the year.”

Bryn said she’s noticed the players want to get better, and they want to learn the sport. They wanted to be coached. Byrn said there will be a lot of losing this season, but she doesn’t want the players to just accept it.

“It’s going to happen, and it’s probably going to happen more than we want it to, but I want them to be able to realize we can fix things,” Byrn said. “You have to have your weaknesses exposed so you can be able to go to practice and build on those and make them better.”