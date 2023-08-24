The Wallace volleyball team is eyeing a return to the district final, and this year, they plan on winning it.

With a team full of returning players after losing just one senior, the Wildcats are optimistic they can get back to where they were a year ago and go even further.

“It’s exciting,” Wallace coach Krystal Sauser said. “We got four seniors coming back and two sophomores that played a lot last year, so just the experience and the success we had last year is pretty exciting.”

Led by seniors Reagan Pelster, Brooke Bryant, Kendyl Flaming and Skyler Kuhlman, the Wildcats think they have what it takes to make 2023 a successful season.

Wallace has 16 players on the roster with five new players, four of whom are freshmen, and one is a junior. Kaley Sauser and Mariana Aceves-Lopez return as sophomores.

“It’s just great because this group of girls just really get along,” Sauser said. “They’re really tight. Our seniors have really stepped up and really taken that leadership role. And those sophomores will make a huge difference, just having another year under their belt and not having those freshman nerves like they did last year.”

As for the new players, Sauser said it has been a little rough at the beginning, but they’re starting to come along. Sauser also said they have shown a lot of growth, and it has been neat to see them grow early on.

The team’s success, though, will hinge on the backs of its returners, mainly its seniors. Most of them have gotten playing time since they were freshmen, so the experience is there.

“They all work together to get something accomplished,” Sauser said. “This isn’t one just stands out, they all four really do work together and talk to each other and know what needs to be done to get things accomplished.”

Last season, the Wildcats were swept by Stuart in the district final. This year, the Wildcats hope to make it back and get the win so they can make the state tournament.

Wallace will need to get through a subdistrict that includes Dundy County-Stratton, Hitchcock County, Medicine Valley and Wauneta-Palisade before the Wildcats can reach their goal.

“I think we’re going to do pretty well, considering we only lost one person last year,” Flaming said. “We have high expectations. We made it to the district final last year, and we want to go beyond that this year.”