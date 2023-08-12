Losing four seniors from any volleyball team usually hits hard the following season, but for the St. Pat’s volleyball team, that might not be the case.

The Irish for the better part of the last two years have had to play a variety of underclassmen to help fill roles, knowing that in a couple years, those same underclassmen will have plenty of varsity experience.

Well, the time has come. St. Pat’s will look to that experience gained to help make the 2023 season a successful one.

“We’ve played so many girls in the last two years that this year, we have so many girls with varsity experience and a younger class of sophomore girls coming up really pushing those upperclassmen,” St. Pat’s coach Maddy Krebs said. “A lot more trust on the court is happening (now) than we’ve had the last three years, just because we were all so new.”

Trust will play a huge role in the team’s success this year, especially after all the years these group of girls have played together.

“There’s a little more trust in me, a little more trust in each other, a little more excitement in knowing what other teams have and how to approach those teams,” Krebs said. “Learning more about how to alter our game to beat other teams instead of just playing and scrambling hoping to win.”

Even some senior leaders are backing up that idea that trust will be important this year.

“I think we’re bonding together nicely,” middle blocker Jensen Becher said. “I think when the season comes around, our chemistry is going to be pretty good.”

“I feel like we’re a lot closer,” outside hitter Alayna Niesen added. “Even (with) communication on the court, we trust each other more and we talk more.”

That trust also comes with some big-time expectations. Krebs said the biggest goal is to win the games the Irish should win and to not be intimidated when the other team wins a set or goes up early in a set.

Krebs also said the team is eyeing a winning record, a conference title and even getting out of the first round of subdistrict play.

“My major expectations for the girls are to enjoy what they’re doing and accept their role no matter what that role is,” Krebs said. “Being a bench player, being a back row player, going in just to serve or being just a six rotation. We’re really turning into (being) happy to be part of it. It’s kind of our theme of just wanting to be here, wanting to be happy for the girls on the court and supporting each other in every circumstance.

As for the team dynamic, Izzy Scholz is back as a full-time setter. Niesen returns as an outside hitter, and Gabby Swift and Becher will help make up the front line.

Cara Roberg returns as a third-year starter, and Reese Fleck and Kinsey Kimberling will man the back row with help from Sophie Lawrence, just to name a few.

Almost all of these girls mentioned have a vast amount of varsity experience over the last few years and will help the underclassmen get used to playing Irish volleyball.

“It almost gives me chills to think, ‘Wow, I’ve had them for a couple years, and they’re the same people on the court. They’re really stepping up in each of their roles,’” Krebs said.