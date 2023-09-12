One last North Platte rally came up just short as the Bulldogs fell to Lexington in five sets 19-25, 25-14, 25-22, 24-26, 17-15 on Tuesday in North Platte.

“Our youth really showed,” North Platte coach Shelly Byrn said. “I told them, ‘If there’s fear in your eyes, the ball’s gonna find you.’ And it was finding the ones who were scared. And it’s our young ones.”

Keyala Williams led North Platte with 16 unofficial kills and two aces. Jaycee Burk had 10 kills, Kori McClain added seven and Lexi Lantis finished with six.

Laikyn Seim led Lexington with a game-high 18 unofficial kills and three aces. Hadlie Wolf had 10 kills and Ella Young finished with five.

North Platte scored six straight points in the fourth set after trailing 24-20 to win the set and forth a pivotal fifth set. Then, the Bulldogs came back from down 8-3 to eventually take a 14-13 lead in the fifth set, but North Platte couldn’t complete the comeback.

“There is some fight,” Byrn said. “It’s coming. It’s slow, but it’s coming. Just keep working and keep pushing them and get themselves over the hump. If they start believing in themselves, we’ll be alright.”

The Bulldogs and the Minutemaids traded points for most of the first set until the score was tied at 19-19. That’s when North Platte, led by two aces from Addison Uehling, scored the next six points to win the set 25-19.

Lexington turned to Seim in the second set, who notched nine of her 18 kills and added two aces to help the Minutemaids win 25-14.

North Platte came close to capturing the third set when it tied the score at 17-17, but the Bulldogs couldn’t regain the lead near the end. They trailed by one at 23-22, but Lexington scored the next two points to win the set and take the lead.

The Minutemaids seemed poised to win the game when it led 24-20 at the end, but two kills apiece from Burk and McClain helped the Bulldogs win the fourth set to force the fifth.

Just as the Bulldogs seemed out of the fifth set, Williams got six of her 16 kills to help North Platte stay in the set. The Bulldogs were even going for the game-winning point at 14-13, but a service error allowed Lexington to tie the game.

The Minutemaids then scored three of the next four points to win the game 3-2.

“Usually, we’re a pretty decent scoring team, but I don’t even want to look. We missed a lot,” Byrn said. “You can’t do that. We’d win a big rally and go back and serve it out of bounds, serve it into the net.”