The North Platte volleyball team fell to Northwest 25-20, 25-22, 25-9 on Thursday in North Platte.

Keyala Williams led the Bulldogs with eight unofficial kills, Caylee O’Brien followed with six, Abby Kaminksi had five and Lexi Lantis notched two.

“I really thought this was going to be a game that we would play really well,” North Platte coach Shelly Byrn said. “Our first two sets. Those were good. Those were good sets, we played hard. I felt like neither team grabbed the momentum in either of the first two sets. I felt like the momentum just sat there, and both sides were going through the motions. They were making errors; we were making errors. No one was really getting excited about making great plays.”

Neither team took control of the match in the first two sets, but Northwest still came away with both set wins.

No matter which team took a lead in the first set, both schools came back to tie the set multiple times. The score was tied 10 times in the first set.

The difference maker came when the score was tied at 19-19. Northwest took the next five points, eventually winning the set 25-20.

The second set also came down to the end, but this time, both teams fought until the score was tied at 22-22. North Platte bounced back from being down 17-12 to eventually tied the set on a 10-5 run.

Northwest called timeout to regroup, then scored the next three points to win the set 25-22.

Then the third set was all the Vikings. North Platte tied the set at 2-2, then Northwest went on a 12-4 run to take a 14-6 lead. The Vikings then scored 11 of the next 14 points to win the set 25-9 and complete the sweep.

“The excitement to play is not there,” Byrn said. “That’s what we just talked about in the locker room. If we keep doing the same thing over and over, we’re going to keep getting the same results. At some point, we've given them everything that we know as coaches … but they ultimately have to start producing on the court with what they know.”