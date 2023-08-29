HERSHEY — The Ogallala volleyball team defeated Hershey in a five-set battle 22-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 15-6 on Tuesday in Hershey.

The Indians trailed 2-1 going into the fourth set before storming back to win the match in five.

“We really struggled, I thought,” Ogallala coach Emma Trammell said. “There were a lot of different things that we hadn’t struggled with before, and thankfully we’re playing better teams at the beginning of the season so that we can get used to that. Hershey is a great team, and they came out with the fight tonight, so I’m glad that we had the win, but it was a struggle.”

Hershey had a chance to gain control of the fourth set when it cut the deficit to two at 14-12, but a 4-1 run kept Ogallala ahead and put the set out of reach.

Hershey had nothing left in the fifth set. Ogallala scored nine straight points to take a 10-3 lead and ensure the match was over.

The Panthers capitalized on Indian mistakes in the first set to take a 1-0 lead. Both teams were back-and-forth early, but Hershey closed out the set on a 3-1 run to win 25-22. Two of those three points came on Ogallala hitting errors.

The Indians rode the hot arm of Marlee Ervin, who had eight kills and an ace in the second set, to a 25-17 set win. Ogallala created separation early, and Hershey never recovered in the second set.

The Panthers did, however, recover in the third.

Any time Ogallala started to pull away, Hershey found a small run to get back in the game. Both teams traded points until the score was tied at 23-23, when Hershey took advantage of a play at the net and an Ogallala attacking error to win the set 25-23.

“We can change a lot on our side of the court,” Trammell said. “They’re a tough opponent, they were going to be that the entire time. If we had better defense on our side, better blocking, it was going to translate into us getting more points.”

Ogallala opened the fourth set with an 8-1 run, and that gave the Indians all the momentum they needed to win the set 25-6.. Hershey never regained the lead, though it did come close to catching Ogallala at 14-12.

The Panthers didn’t come close to catching the Indians in the fifth set though. Ogallala took a 10-3 lead, prompting Hershey to use its final timeout of the fifth set. The Indians went on a 5-3 run to win the game.

“You always want to have a tough schedule to prepare for the endgame,” Trammell said. “That’s when it matters. It’s good that we can see our flaws and the stuff that we need to work on. That’s good for us.”

Hershey also honored Hershey State Bank prior to the start of the game for its donation to help add new scoreboards to the Hershey gym. Both scoreboards were active during the game on Tuesday.