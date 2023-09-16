Sumner-Eddyville-Miller won the North Platte Community College High School Volleyball Tournament on Saturday by sweeping Paxton 25-17, 25-14 in the championship match.

SEM defeated Dundy County-Stratton and Maxwell to reach the championship game. Paxton defeated Hi-Line and Cody-Kilgore.

“I thought our team overall played very well,” Paxton coach Lisa Mitchell said. “This last game, I told the girls it’s a learning curve. Games like this, they only make you better. So you take it, and you grow.”

Audrey Holm and Jacelyn Jorgensen led Paxton with four kills each in the championship match. They also each had two aces.

The two teams traded points for an 8-8 score early, before SEM went on a 5-0 run, ultimately putting the set out of reach.

The Tigers were able to cut the deficit to three, but SEM powered through for the 25-17 win.

It was all SEM in the second set. The Mustangs broke a 5-5 tie with 10 straight points to go up 15-5. Paxton scored the next five, but SEM responded with a 5-0 run of its own, later winning the set 25-14.

Maxwell finished third at the tournament after defeating Cody-Kilgore 25-7, 25-20.

Jocelyn Cheek had seven kills in the third-place match, Jenna Miller followed with six and Kristyn Cheek finished with five. Kylee Wyman had four aces, all of which were the first four points scored in the game. Jenna Miller also had four aces.

Wyman’s aces helped Maxwell sparked an 8-2 run to start the set. That lead quickly grew to 17-7, and Maxwell scored the final eight points to win the set 25-7.

The Wildcats broke a 5-5 tie in the second set with a 9-2 run to go up 14-7. Both teams traded points until Maxwell held a 23-16 lead.

Cody-Kilgore went on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit to three at 23-20, but two Maxwell kills ended the set 25-20 and gave the Wildcats the match.

“I think we’re just really up-and-down still,” Maxwell coach Lori Mau said. “I think that’s the most frustrating thing as a coach, but it’s nice to see us be able to come back from a not very good game to then coming out and playing very hard again.”

Hi-Line finished fifth with a win over Sutherland and Hyannis topped Dundy County-Stratton to finish seventh.