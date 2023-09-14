Jensen Becher had a game-high 13 unofficial kills as the St. Pat’s volleyball team swept Cozad 25-14, 25-22, 25-8 on Thursday in North Platte.

“I’m most proud of the consistency, the bounce back,” St. Pat’s coach Maddy Krebs said. “When you lose so many in a row like that and games that you thought you were going to win, teams can go one of two ways, and we chose to get back in the win column.”

Gabby Swift added seven kills for the Irish, and Cara Roberg followed with four. Reese Fleck had a game-high three aces, while Roberg and Swift had two each.

Kelseigh Romero led the Haymakers with eight kills, and Braelyn Malcom and Graci Marhenke followed with three each.

“In every huddle, we said, ‘Let’s get more people involved,’” Krebs said. “Jensen looked really consistent in every set. And then you had Gabby and Cara really stepping up.”

For about half of the first set and most of the second, Cozad stuck with St. Pat’s. Cozad stayed within a point of the Irish in the first set until the score was 10-9. St. Pat’s went on a series of unanswered runs to take control of the set.

First, a 3-0 run to take a 13-9 lead. When Cozad scored the following point, the Irish scored the next three points to go up by six. Then, St. Pat’s scored the next five points after a Cozad point to go up 21-11. The Irish won the set 25-14.

Neither team could create a lot of separation in the second set, but the turning point came when St. Pat’s went on a 4-1 run to take a 16-11 lead to put the Irish up by just enough to keep trading points until they won the set.

Then it was all St. Pat’s in the third. The Irish jumped out to an 8-3 lead at the start and just ran with it. St. Pat’s went on an 8-0 run when the score was 11-6, then the Irish later scored the final five points of the set to win 25-8 and clinch the sweep.

“I have to give credit to the back row tonight,” Krebs said. “Our back row was so consistent on serve receive, which is something we’ve really struggled with. … I don’t think we had a bad serve receive tonight.”