The Sutherland volleyball team has a good mix of returning and new players that makes coach Denee’ Elfeldt excited about the upcoming season.

“We’re really hoping to improve upon last year because we have a lot of returners back, a lot more experience this year,” Elfeldt said. “Just really hoping to see some success this season.”

The Sailors return five girls that started at various points last season. Then there are five new faces. Sutherland only has 11 on the varsity squad at the moment, but Elfeldt said there are a few more players working toward making varsity.

Sutherland returns some important players to the squad this year.

Montana Saylor is a middle hitter that notched 104 kills last season. Gracyn Elfeldt is the team’s main setter and is entering her third year starting. Fallyn Elfeldt led the team in kills with 242 and digs with 292 but is coming off of shoulder surgery.

There’s also Mahala Vasquez, a starter last year who Elfeldt said is looking good so far.

“She’s really looking good this year,” Elfeldt said. “We’re excited for what she can do for us this year.”

Reese Erbert, Glory Naughten and Ella Mann all return as well with some varsity experience. The number of returns is helping the Sailors bond as a team, something Elfeldt said is Sutherland’s biggest strength.

“They work really hard,” Elfeldt said. “They want to get better, so they’re always asking for me to make it harder. They get along really well. They work together well, they encourage each other, and they’re just a really fun group to work with.”

Elfeldt said the team is always pushing themselves and they aren’t satisfied with ending a drill on a bad note.

“Some of the live drills, if it doesn’t go the way they want it, they’re the ones that are like, ‘Nope. We got to do that again. We can’t stop on that one,’” Elfeldt said. “We push them quite a bit, but this year, they just seem to really want that success, and they want to get better.”

The goal remains the same: Reach the state tournament. Elfeldt said she wants to see the Sailors improve upon last season’s 14-17 record, but she believes Sutherland has the skill to make a run for a trip to Lincoln.

“We got the ability that I really think that that is something we can really accomplish,” Elfeldt said. “It’s just going to depend on how we put it together, that continued work ethic and how everything falls into place.”