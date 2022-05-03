Volunteers sought for Class D Boys State Golf Championship

The best of Nebraska High School Class D boys’ golf will compete in North Platte for the state championship title May 24 to 25. The event is expected to draw 90-110 golfers to the Lake Maloney Golf Course.

The North Platte Area Sports Commission is seeking volunteers to help with the state championship.

One of the highly sought-after volunteer duties is for scoring monitors. These monitors will accompany athletes, personally recording the hole-by-hole strokes of each golfer as well as helping with the speed of play by watching tee shots and looking for lost balls. Scoring monitors do not have to make any rules decisions. At least thirty scoring monitors will be needed throughout the tournament.

Other volunteers needed are for official score card keepers and spotters. Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Samantha Geisler at the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau at 308-221-6865 or sgeisler@playnorthplatte.com. You can also learn more about the volunteer opportunity or register to be a volunteer online at playnorthplatte.com.

Priority is given to volunteers who can work both days of the tournament. Volunteers will receive full hospitality, including breakfast and lunch, as well as an official NSAA jacket. Deadline to volunteer is May 6.