SUTHERLAND — Trey Robertson led all players with 22 points as the Wallace boys basketball team defeated Sutherland 53-35 on Thursday in Sutherland.

Kyler Flaming followed with 11 points for Wallace, while Riley Strawder added 10.

Harmon Johnsen led Sutherland with 18 points, and JT Lantis scored 10.

“I was happy with the way our guys improved from earlier in the week,” Sutherland coach Bo Cribelli said. “We played better, and I was happy with how we came out with our defensive game plan and executed. I would have liked to pull down a few more rebounds, and sometimes you can control how often the ball goes in the bucket and sometimes you can’t.”

Wallace pulled away from a 4-4 game in the first quarter with a 11-1 run to take a 15-5 lead into the second.

After the Wildcats scored the first four points of the second quarter, Sutherland went on a 6-0 run to pull within seven at 19-12. Wallace scored three points on an and-1 opportunity, and Flaming added another basket to put the Wildcats ahead by 12.

Wallace took a 27-16 lead into halftime.

Sutherland’s Ethan Holm opened the third quarter with a 3, but Wallace went on a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 33-19. Both teams traded baskets, and each side put up 10 points in the frame as Wallace still led 37-26 going into the fourth quarter.

Wallace put the game away from there, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter to win the game 53-35.

“I was happy to just see the fight our guys had, and it’s great for our guys to play in that situation and learn from that and improve for the next game we play,” Cribelli said.

GIRLS

Wallce 38, Sutherland 29: Karlie Finley led Wallace with 17 points as the Wildcats girls basketball team defeated Sutherland 38-29 on Thursday in Sutherland.

“(We) definitely came out awful sluggish in the first quarter,” Wallace coach Shawn Sullivan said. “Even a little bit in the second quarter, but we responded really good and took care of the ball down the stretch and hit some key free throws to finally seal it.”

Reagan Pelster scored eight for Wallace, and Kendyl Flaming added six.

Montana Saylor led Sutherland with 12 points, and Story Rasby scored 11.

Both teams played even in the first half. Sutherland controlled a low-scoring first quarter 7-5 and expanded that lead early in the second quarter to 11-5. An 8-0 Wallace run gave the Wildcats the lead at 13-11, and Wallace held a 16-14 lead going into halftime.

Sutherland briefly regained the lead when Saylor opened the third quarter with a 3, but Wallace went on a 7-0 run to take a 23-17 lead.

Sutherland pulled to within one at 23-22. Wallace later took a three-point lead at 27-24 into the fourth quarter, where the Wildcats pulled away by scoring 11 points while holding the Sailors to just five.

“Good to get two wins in a row now, and (we’re) starting to feel a little bit more confidence coming into them for sure,” Sullivan said.

BOYS

Wallace (53)

Trey Robertson 22, Kyler Flaming 11, Riley Strawder 10, Matt Lungrin 6, Masen Messersmith 4.

Sutherland (35) Harmon Johnsen 18, JT Lantis 10, William Martinez 4, Ethan Holm 3.

GIRLS Wallace (38)

Karlie Finley 17, Reagan Pelster 8, Kendyl Flaming 6, Kaley Sauser 4, Ashley Robertson 3.

Sutherland (29)

Montana Saylor 12, Story Rasby 11, Glory Naughtin 4, Sidney Morgan 2.