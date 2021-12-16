Wallace basketball sweeps Sutherland

Alec Messersmith led all players with 18 points, and three other Wildcats scored in double digits as the Wallace boys basketball team defeated Sutherland 64-25 on Thursday at home.
“We started out a little sloppy, but the guys never quit,” Wallace coach Eric Miller said. “They kept working hard the whole time, just the shots weren’t falling. Weren’t getting some things we usually do, but you have to be able to bounce back from that and keep playing hard. I thought they really did in the third quarter. Hats off to Sutherland for never quitting and fighting hard too.”
Jackson Sinsel led the Sailors with 11 followed by Chance Elwood’s 10. Kolton Hager and Trey Robertson scored 12 each for the Wildcats, Camden McConnell added 10 and Kyler Flaming dropped eight.
The shots weren’t falling for Wallace early in the first quarter, which allowed Sutherland to stay in the game. The Wildcats instead opted to head to the line and build an 11-4 lead there thanks to four free throws and a Hager and-1 basket.
A McConnell 3 and a Robertson basket put Wallace ahead by 10 at the end of the first.
The Wildcats struggled to score in the second quarter, only putting up 11 points, but a strong defensive effort, thanks to an efficient full court press, limited the Sailors to only six. Wallace went into halftime ahead 27-12.
“We did a couple different things on offense for sure, but it all starts on defense,” Miller said. “If you’re playing good defense, you can create some offense. I thought our defense played a lot better in the second half.”
Then the shots started falling. Wallace exploded for 26 points in the third quarter off eight from Messersmith and six from Robertson to stretch its 15-point lead to 35.
Sutherland, who had scored just six in each of the previous three quarters, scored seven in the final quarter, led by three from Sinsel. Wallace only scored 11, but got the chance to empty its bench.
Wallace 55, Sutherland 45
Mariah Gardner scored 20 points, Karlie Finley added 13 and Kendyl Flaming contributed 10 as the Wallace girls defeated Sutherland 55-45 on Thursday.
Mataya Roberts led Sutherland with 21 points, and Faith Stewart scored 12. No other Sailor had more than four.
And both teams struggled to score in the first half. Wallace took a four-point advantage into the second quarter, and Sutherland eventually tied it at 18-18 on a Miller layup. Wallace took control late with six consecutive points, but Roberts hit a buzzer-beating jumper to put Sutherland down by four at halftime.
Despite this, Sutherland played with a lead for most of the third quarter. Roberts and Stewart had back-to-back steals and layups to put Sutherland ahead by four at 31-27.
Wallace didn’t tie the game until the end of the quarter, when Finley made a free throw to even the score at 34-34. Both teams traded scores until the score was tied at 41-41. Gardner then made a 3 to give Wallace the lead for good.
That 3 began a 13-5 run that allowed the Wildcats to close out the game 55-45.
Wallace boys (64)
Alec Messersmith 18, Kolton Hager 12, Trey Robertson 12, Camden McConnell 10, Kyler Flaming 8, Matt Lungrin 2, Jason Fisher 2.
Sutherland (25)
Jackson Sinsel 11, Chance Elwood 10, Harmon Johnson 2, Boone Snyder 2.
Wallace girls (55)
Mariah Gardner 20, Karlie Finley 13, Kendyl Flaming 10, Denay Pelster 4, Reagan Pelster 4, Dajana Garrison 2, Ainsley Strawder 2.
Sutherland (45)
Mataya Roberts 21, Faith Stewart 12, Casidee Miller 4, Story Rasby 3, Montana Saylor 3, Allee Hiatt 2.