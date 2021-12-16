Wallace basketball sweeps Sutherland

Alec Messersmith led all players with 18 points, and three other Wildcats scored in double digits as the Wallace boys basketball team defeated Sutherland 64-25 on Thursday at home.

“We started out a little sloppy, but the guys never quit,” Wallace coach Eric Miller said. “They kept working hard the whole time, just the shots weren’t falling. Weren’t getting some things we usually do, but you have to be able to bounce back from that and keep playing hard. I thought they really did in the third quarter. Hats off to Sutherland for never quitting and fighting hard too.”

Jackson Sinsel led the Sailors with 11 followed by Chance Elwood’s 10. Kolton Hager and Trey Robertson scored 12 each for the Wildcats, Camden McConnell added 10 and Kyler Flaming dropped eight.

The shots weren’t falling for Wallace early in the first quarter, which allowed Sutherland to stay in the game. The Wildcats instead opted to head to the line and build an 11-4 lead there thanks to four free throws and a Hager and-1 basket.

A McConnell 3 and a Robertson basket put Wallace ahead by 10 at the end of the first.