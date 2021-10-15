Wallace blows out Wauneta-Palisade in 52-6 victory

WALLACE — Carson Glunz rushed for three touchdowns as the Wallace football team defeated Wauneta-Palisade 52-6 on Thursday to take sole possession of first place in the D6-5 District standings.

“I’m just really proud of our guys,” Wallace coach Eric Miller said. “We knew (Wauneta-Palisade) would be tough. They were fighting for some playoff spots, and our guys were just focused the last couple weeks. We had a bye last week, so we had an extra week to get healthy and prepare. Proud of our guys on how they came out and fought from the opening kickoff.”

The Wildcats scored on each of their first six possessions while holding the Broncos to just six points.

Glunz’s three touchdowns came during the first four drives. He ripped off a long run on the opening drive and helped Wallace drive downfield as he scored on the next possession.

Wallace’s Kyler Flaming caught a long touchdown pass to put the Wildcats ahead 24-0, and Glunz’s final touchdown put them up 32-0 in the second quarter.

“We talked about executing and cleaning up the little mistakes, not shooting ourselves in the foot,” Miller said. “When we do that, and we block hard and run hard, we can put some points up there, but it’s all about how hard they work in practice.”