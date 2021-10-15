Wallace blows out Wauneta-Palisade in 52-6 victory

WALLACE — Carson Glunz rushed for three touchdowns as the Wallace football team defeated Wauneta-Palisade 52-6 on Thursday to take sole possession of first place in the D6-5 District standings.
“I’m just really proud of our guys,” Wallace coach Eric Miller said. “We knew (Wauneta-Palisade) would be tough. They were fighting for some playoff spots, and our guys were just focused the last couple weeks. We had a bye last week, so we had an extra week to get healthy and prepare. Proud of our guys on how they came out and fought from the opening kickoff.”
The Wildcats scored on each of their first six possessions while holding the Broncos to just six points.
Glunz’s three touchdowns came during the first four drives. He ripped off a long run on the opening drive and helped Wallace drive downfield as he scored on the next possession.
Wallace’s Kyler Flaming caught a long touchdown pass to put the Wildcats ahead 24-0, and Glunz’s final touchdown put them up 32-0 in the second quarter.
“We talked about executing and cleaning up the little mistakes, not shooting ourselves in the foot,” Miller said. “When we do that, and we block hard and run hard, we can put some points up there, but it’s all about how hard they work in practice.”
After Wauneta-Palisade punted, Wallace got the ball back just before halftime and scored again, this time on a Alec Messersmith run to go up 38-0 and force a running clock for the second half.
The Wildcats opened the second half with a Trey Robertson touchdown run set up by a long catch-and-run by Flaming.
Wauneta-Palisade’s Grant Walker returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, putting the Broncos on the board. Wallace responded with a kickoff return of its own to set the score at 52-6.
Wauneta-Palisade had a chance to put together a last-second drive after Wallace fumbled late in the fourth quarter, but got stopped as time expired.
Wallace moves to 6-1 on the year, having won six straight after dropping the season opener to Potter-Dix. The Wildcats are currently ninth in wildcard points, which could easily change depending on the outcomes of next week. Wallace heads to Southwest for its final game of the regular season.
“It would be awesome for the community,” Miller said of Wallace potentially hosting a playoff game. “We’re fighting for that. We gotta get next week to have an opportunity to top eight, get the home games. We want to do all we can, and then let the chips fall where they do for the rest of the teams.”