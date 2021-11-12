Wallace falls to Cody-Kilgore in Class D6 semifinals

WALLACE — No Wallace High School football team has ever played as deep into the postseason as this year’s group.
That wasn’t lost on Wildcats coach Eric Miller as the season came to an end on Friday with a 72-28 loss to undefeated Cody-Kilgore in a Class D6 state semifinal.
“I know it stings, but every year there is only one team that doesn’t end its season with a loss and that’s the state champion,” Miller said. “But, man, (the players) have so much to be proud of and accomplished so much throughout the year and are one of the final four teams left in the state.
“They’ve come a long ways,” Miller said. “They worked hard for it all year and they deserve everything they got this year.”
Carson Glunz scored three touchdowns, and Trey Robertson returned the second-half kickoff for a score to lead the Wildcats (9-2), whose only other loss came to Potter-Dix in the opening week of the season.
Potter-Dix also advanced to the state title game on Friday and faces Cody-Kilgore on Friday in Kearney in a battle of undefeated teams.
Glunz scored on a 52-yard touchdown run, a 14-yard reception and a 58-yard kickoff return. The latter came after Cody-Kilgore took a 8-0 lead just 92 seconds into regulation.
The Cowboys (11-0) have been an offensive juggernaut and entered Friday having averaged 69.6 points a game this season.
Cody-Kilgore scored on all seven of its first-half possessions and rushed for more than 320 yards over the first two quarters.
Cody-Kilgore limited Wallace to 108 yard in the first half and led 53-14 at the break.
“They are a great team,” Wallace senior Kolton Hager said. “That was the biggest task we’ve had to take on this year. They are big across the board and when the ball was snapped, I didn’t know where it was going to go half the time just because they are so smooth with their pulls. They were sneaky with the ball and they are a great, physical team.”
The Cowboys’ Peyton Sterkel rushed for four touchdowns in the win and also returned a kickoff for another score. Sterkel’s teammates tucker Ravenscroft and Gage Davis rushed for three and two touchdowns, respectively.
“They’ve got studs at every position,” Miller said. “They’re big and they’re fast. They only threw it one time tonight and that was toward the end of the game. They just block well and they run well. Them and Potter next week, that’s going to be a great game.
“Man-for-man they’re the biggest and strongest team we’ve faced (this year),” Miller said. “Coming in, we knew we couldn’t turn the ball over against them and were going to have to try and force a few. We had to block well, run well and just tackle well. Just the fundamentals.”
That’s what got the Wildcats to within a game of playing for a state championship this season.
“It was working our butts off and great leadership,” Hager said. “Coming to practice every day and bringing it 100% (effort). Our coach always emphasized the little things and we always worked on those — blocking, footwork, ball control — we worked on everything. That is what I feel what got us to this point.
“Words can’t describe the moment that we’re sitting in right now,” Hager said. “Most teams can’t even say that they made it to the state semifinals and we are fortunate enough to have made it there. I’m more than proud of our guys.”