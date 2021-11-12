Wallace falls to Cody-Kilgore in Class D6 semifinals

Cody-Kilgore scored on all seven of its first-half possessions and rushed for more than 320 yards over the first two quarters.

Cody-Kilgore limited Wallace to 108 yard in the first half and led 53-14 at the break.

“They are a great team,” Wallace senior Kolton Hager said. “That was the biggest task we’ve had to take on this year. They are big across the board and when the ball was snapped, I didn’t know where it was going to go half the time just because they are so smooth with their pulls. They were sneaky with the ball and they are a great, physical team.”

The Cowboys’ Peyton Sterkel rushed for four touchdowns in the win and also returned a kickoff for another score. Sterkel’s teammates tucker Ravenscroft and Gage Davis rushed for three and two touchdowns, respectively.

“They’ve got studs at every position,” Miller said. “They’re big and they’re fast. They only threw it one time tonight and that was toward the end of the game. They just block well and they run well. Them and Potter next week, that’s going to be a great game.