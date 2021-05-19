Wallace, Mullen runners sweep 3,200 meter run in Class D at state track

For as tired as he was on the final lap of the boys’ 3,200-meter run at state in Omaha, Wallace’s Trey Robertson wasn’t about to let his opportunity at becoming a champion go to waste.
The sophomore, who hovered around second and third for most of the race, rounded the final corner and booked it like a car accelerating onto the interstate. Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl, the leader, could only watch as Robertson flew by him and crossed the finish line two seconds before anyone else.
Robertson, in his first state race, is a Class D champion with a time of 10 minutes, 6.04 seconds.
“I was like, ‘You know, I can do this. I can do this. This is what I’ve been waiting for all season,’” Robertson said. “And I know this is the last track meet so you got to go out and give it your all. I came around that curve and I got that one kid, and then I started pushing thinking, ‘I can get that kid. I can get that kid.’
“I gave everything I could to get as (big a lead) as I could and keep it,” he added.
Any sort of exhaustion went out the window when Robertson crossed the finish line. He pumped his fists in the air, let out a roar and celebrated with friends. When Southwest’s Jacob Odea finished the race in 10th, he spotted Robertson, asked him excitedly if he won it, then celebrated with the Wallace runner.
“It feels really good,” Robertson said on becoming a champion. “I’ve been training really hard, working really hard to get this, and it feels really good to finally accomplish something big for the first time because we didn’t have a track season last year. This is almost like my rookie year.”
Robertson isn’t the only area runner to win a state championship. Mullen’s Callie Coble led her own 3,200 the entire time, and at the end it was only her and St. Pat’s Kate Stienike competing for the lead.
On the second to last lap, Stienike made one final push to overtake Coble, but the Mullen long distance runner held steady, fought Stienike off and ran away with the victory with a time of 12:13.74. Stienike crossed at 12:22.83.
“This feels so blessed,” Coble. “The last two years, I’ve been working on it and it feels good.”
Robertson didn’t have to fight off the rain. Coble did. For most of the race, the rain came pouring down. And Coble loved it.
“It feels good,” Coble said. “It keeps me cooler. Beforehand, I got a little nervous because it was getting sunny out, but then that started and I was really happy.”
As close as Coble and Stienike were in the race, Coble said she didn’t really think about her competition and kept focus on running her race.
“I didn’t even know,” Coble said. “I was like, ‘I got to go because it’s 100 yards. Leave it all on the track. If you don’t it feels terrible.”
Robertson and Coble were the only two area champions from Wednesday’s events, but a few more area athletes placed. Paxton’s Adrian Eakins finished eighth in the 3,200.
Medicine Valley’s Hayden Kramer came in fifth in high jump, Dundy County-Stratton’s Jackson Kerchal finished sixth and St. Pat’s Caleb Munson tied for seventh.
Medicine Valley’s Acelyn Klein came in fifth in shot put, St. Pat’s Hayley Miles finished fifth in triple jump and Jarrett Miles placed fifth in the 3200 run.
Dundy County-Stratton came in third in the boys 4x800-meter relay, and the Maywood-Hayes Center girls came in fourth in the same event.
“I feel like we did really good,” said Jaycee Widener, Maywood-Hayes Center’s final leg of the 4x800. “I feel like we did what we were expected to come here and do. We really wanted to exceed the expectation, and that’s what we did.”
STATE TRACK & FIELD
At Burke High School, Omaha
Class D
Area boys medalists
High Jump — 5, Hayden Kramer, Medicine Valley, 5-09. 6, Jackson Kerchal, Dundy County-Stratton, J5-09. 7, Caleb Munson, St. Pat’s, J5-09.
3200 meter run — 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 10:06.04. 2, Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 10:08.02. 6, Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 10:21.48.
Area boys finialists
110 meter hurdles — Braydn Hutto, Hitchcock County, 16.09. Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 15.89. Clayton Moore, Mullen, 15.71.
200 meter dash — Dillon Miller, Brady, 23.28. Jaden Emerson, Mullen, 23.24.
300 meter hurdles — Serbando Diaz, Dundy County-Stratton, 41.82. Clayton Moore, Mullen, 41.63. Will Moats, St. Pat’s, 41.66.
400 meter dash — Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 52.65. Matt Dailey, Sandhills/Thedford, 52.44.
800 meter run — (Heat 1) Lucas Trujillo, Creek Valley, 2:08.03. Colton Holthus, Garden County, 2:08.70. Ethan Reichman, South Platte, 2:10.32. Lincoln Waters, Dundy County-Stratton, 2:11.60. Corbin Homer, Dundy County-Stratton, 2:11.93.
(Heat 2) Matt Dailey, Sandhills/Thedford, 2:07.93.
1600 meter run — Colter McCasland, Paxton, 4:44.22. Trevor Kuncl, Mullen, 4:48.30. Trey Robertson, Wallace, 4:54.17. Jarrett Miles, St. Pat’s, 4:55. Jacob Odea, Southwest, 4:58.42. Michael Christiansen, Garden County, 5:03.83.
4x100 meter relay — (Heat 1) Dundy County-Stratton, 46.14. (Heat 2) Sandhills/Thedford, 45.31. St. Pat’s, 45.22.
4x400 meter relay — (Heat 1) Arthur County, 3:43.69. Anselmo-Merna, 3:42.64. Garden County, 3:40.09. (Heat 2) Dundy County-Stratton, 3:38.98. Mullen, 3:38.74.
4x800 meter relay — Dundy County-Stratton, 8:37.84. Southwest, 8:42.06. St. Pat’s, 8:50.93. Garden County, 8:54.83. Mullen, 9:03.33.
Pole Vault — Ryan Cheleen, South Platte, 11-00.
Shot Put — (Flight 1) Sam Fasso, Dundy County-Stratton, 44-00. (Flight 2) Deegan Shuler, Hitchcock County, 47-03. (Flight 3) Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 51-04.75. Sebastian Kramer, Medicine Valley, 50-11.
Triple Jump — (Flight 1) Wyat Lambertson, Anselmo-Merna, 39-07.75. Cole Coss, Garden County, 39-04. (Flight 2) Seth Scoranton, Sandhills/Thedford, 40-02.
Area girls medalists
Shot Put — 5, Acelyn Klein, Medicine Valley, 36-07.
Triple Jump — 5, Hayley Miles, St. Pat’s, 34-06.25.
3200 meter run — 1, Callie Coble, Mullen, 12:13.74. 2, Kate Stienike, 12:22.83. 8, Adrian Eakins, Paxton, 12:55.10.
Area girls finalists
4x800 meter relay — Maywood-Hayes Center, 10:36.50. Mullen, 10:43.13. Wallace, 11:25.63.
100 meter hurdles — Samatha Moore, Mullen, 16.24.