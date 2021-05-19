Wallace, Mullen runners sweep 3,200 meter run in Class D at state track

For as tired as he was on the final lap of the boys’ 3,200-meter run at state in Omaha, Wallace’s Trey Robertson wasn’t about to let his opportunity at becoming a champion go to waste.

The sophomore, who hovered around second and third for most of the race, rounded the final corner and booked it like a car accelerating onto the interstate. Mullen’s Trevor Kuncl, the leader, could only watch as Robertson flew by him and crossed the finish line two seconds before anyone else.

Robertson, in his first state race, is a Class D champion with a time of 10 minutes, 6.04 seconds.

“I was like, ‘You know, I can do this. I can do this. This is what I’ve been waiting for all season,’” Robertson said. “And I know this is the last track meet so you got to go out and give it your all. I came around that curve and I got that one kid, and then I started pushing thinking, ‘I can get that kid. I can get that kid.’

“I gave everything I could to get as (big a lead) as I could and keep it,” he added.