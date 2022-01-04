Watch now: Brady, St. Pat’s compete in Tuesday’s prep wrestling triangular

“I’m not too worried when Tristan gets put on the bottom or is in a sticky situation,” Brady coach Bobby Cahill said. “He’s pretty comfortable on the mat. That’s a situation that no one wants to end up in but I know that Tristan is going to find a way out of it.”

But Phelps continued the move and took another half turn and was able to gain control and lock his arm around Stearns who struggled from his back in the final seconds.

“If (the period) was just a few seconds longer who knows,” Wood said.

St. Pat’s Landon Nichols, who qualified for the state tournament last year as well, trailed Cameron Carr for the majority of the first period in their matchup at 220 pounds. But Nichols was able to make a move as time ran down and pinned Carr at the 1:53 mark.

“We kind of pulled a rabbit out of our hat, said, ‘Abracadabra’, and got the win,” Wood said.

Brady’s Aiden Mitchum earned two pins on the night. The Eagles freshman stopped Arapahoe’s Grayson Koller at the 2:25 mark of their matchup at 126 pounds, and did the same to St. Pat’s Jayden Klein at the 1:26 mark of a clash at 132 pounds.