Watch now: Brady, St. Pat’s compete in Tuesday’s prep wrestling triangular

BRADY — On a night where there were far more forfeits than competitive matches, St. Pat’s Matthew Phelps and Brady’s Triston Stearns had one of the most entertaining battles.
Stearns, a senior who qualified for the state wrestling tournament last season, managed to fight off a near pin at the end of the first period before he pinned Phelps at the 2 minute, 37 second mark of their matchup at 172 pounds.
It was one of seven weights that the Eagles won by pin or forfeit in a 42-24 win over the Irish in the final matchup in a prep wrestling dual meet at Brady High School on Tuesday.
“(Phelps) ran his good stuff at the start of the second period and it just didn’t work out,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Wood said. “It was a good match but we just got beat.”
Arapahoe, which was ranked sixth in Class D in the NEwrestle.com preseason rankings, won both of their duals on the night — by scores of 53-18 and 48-21 over Brady and St. Pat’s, respectively. Neither school could field a full lineup against the Warriors, and the dual between Brady and St. Pat’s had forfeits at eight weight classes as well, including a double forfeit in three matchups.
In one of the competitive weights, Stearns jumped out to a 5-0 lead over Phelps in the first period and attempted to throw the St. Pat’s junior down to the mat and on his back as time wound down.
“I’m not too worried when Tristan gets put on the bottom or is in a sticky situation,” Brady coach Bobby Cahill said. “He’s pretty comfortable on the mat. That’s a situation that no one wants to end up in but I know that Tristan is going to find a way out of it.”
But Phelps continued the move and took another half turn and was able to gain control and lock his arm around Stearns who struggled from his back in the final seconds.
“If (the period) was just a few seconds longer who knows,” Wood said.
St. Pat’s Landon Nichols, who qualified for the state tournament last year as well, trailed Cameron Carr for the majority of the first period in their matchup at 220 pounds. But Nichols was able to make a move as time ran down and pinned Carr at the 1:53 mark.
“We kind of pulled a rabbit out of our hat, said, ‘Abracadabra’, and got the win,” Wood said.
Brady’s Aiden Mitchum earned two pins on the night. The Eagles freshman stopped Arapahoe’s Grayson Koller at the 2:25 mark of their matchup at 126 pounds, and did the same to St. Pat’s Jayden Klein at the 1:26 mark of a clash at 132 pounds.
“We lost a few tough matches tonight and we won a few tough ones,” Cahill said. “Aiden Mitchum I feel was kind of a dark horse tonight. His matches could have gone either way and he came out on top in both of them.”
St. Pat’s Gaven Nutter — another returning state qualifier — held off Arapahoe’s Ashton Downey in a battle at 138 pounds for a 9-5 decision.
“(Nutter) opened with a five-point move and we ended up winning by four,” Wood said. “That initial move is what helped him, or got him in position to win that match.
“He was pretty tired by time it was over, but that was a gigantic win for Gaven,” Wood said. “Coming in we knew (Downey) had a very good record and was state medal caliber. It was a big match for us.”