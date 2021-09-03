Watch now: Brady upends rival Maxwell

MAXWELL — The Brady football team broke down its postgame huddle by singing happy birthday to Eagles coach Andy Seamann.
The team’s gift to him? A 62-32 win over Maxwell in the latest rendition of the long-standing rivalry between the two towns and programs.
“Every win is a great one beating Maxwell,” Seamann said as his comments faded into a smile. “(Rivalry games) are fun to play. They’re nine miles down the road and the kids know each other and at the end they were all shaking hands. But (Maxwell) picked us for homecoming and we wanted to run it.”
Eagles senior quarterback Shane Most played a big part in that. He rushed for 170 yards and five touchdowns, threw for another and also set up a score with an interception.
“I was really nervous at first. I get nervous before every game,” Most said. “It was good to come out and play like I know I can to my potential. I just hope it carries over to next week and the rest of the season.”
Junior running back Dillon Miller rushed for three touchdowns as well and also opened the second half with a 75-yard kickoff return for another score.
Brady led 35-32 with 6 minutes, 41 seconds left in the third quarter after Maxwell quarterback Jack Meyer hit Levi Huffman in stride down the left sideline for a 38-yard touchdown.
The Wildcats then squibbed the kickoff and recovered the ball near midfield. But Maxwell fumbled the ball back to Brady on the first offensive play and Most capped the drive with a 4-yard run.
It was a run of four straight Brady touchdowns to close out the game.
“When we had a little adversity last week, we folded a little bit,” Seamann said. “It was great to see our kids face adversity, fight through it and make the plays that we needed to make (in the end.”
Miller added touchdown runs of 19 and 23 yards sandwiched around a 17-yard touchdown run by Most.
Maxwell first-year coach Eamonn Feeney said the fumble was clearly a turning point.
“Turnovers are deadly,” Feeney said. “Especially when you turn the ball over and they turn around and score right away. It’s a huge crush of momentum and a true testament of a team in how they respond to that. We did not respond very well.”
Maxwell took the opening kickoff and needed just 44 seconds to score as Tyler Neill broke off a 38-yard run to give the Wildcats the early 6-0 lead.
Brady answered with an 11-play drive that was capped by Rylie Shirk’s 5-yard touchdown reception.
It started a run of 21 straight points for the Eagles as Most added touchdown runs of 9- and 2- yards.
Maxwell rallied back as Jack Meyer returned a kickoff 66 yards for a touchdown and then connected with Tyce Cumming on a 2-yard touchdown pass with six seconds left in the first half as the Wildcats trailed 21-20 at the half.
Brady ran more than 50 offensive plays in the first half. Maxwell ran 11 plays in the first quarter and just over 20 for the half.
Meyer also connected with Taylor Cheek on a 36-yard touchdown pass as Maxwell closed to within 27-26 with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats struggled to get their offense moving for the majority of the game as the Brady defensive line led by Kaden Dady and Cameron Carr created chaos in the Maxwell backfield for the majority of the night.
“They made quite a few negative yard plays,” Seamann said of the defensive line. “We kind of game-planned knowing that we were a little bigger than (Maxwell) unlike last week when we played a (Pleasanton) team that was way bigger than us. That was our gameplan and our kids did an excellent job executing it for the most part.”