Watch now: Brady upends rival Maxwell

MAXWELL — The Brady football team broke down its postgame huddle by singing happy birthday to Eagles coach Andy Seamann.

The team’s gift to him? A 62-32 win over Maxwell in the latest rendition of the long-standing rivalry between the two towns and programs.

“Every win is a great one beating Maxwell,” Seamann said as his comments faded into a smile. “(Rivalry games) are fun to play. They’re nine miles down the road and the kids know each other and at the end they were all shaking hands. But (Maxwell) picked us for homecoming and we wanted to run it.”

Eagles senior quarterback Shane Most played a big part in that. He rushed for 170 yards and five touchdowns, threw for another and also set up a score with an interception.

“I was really nervous at first. I get nervous before every game,” Most said. “It was good to come out and play like I know I can to my potential. I just hope it carries over to next week and the rest of the season.”

Junior running back Dillon Miller rushed for three touchdowns as well and also opened the second half with a 75-yard kickoff return for another score.