Watch now: North Platte girls soccer beats Pius X; heading back to Omaha

“One of the things that we talked about was we’re going to have to be aggressive and we’re going to have to run through the ball, and Brooklyn did exactly what we asked her to do,” Kaminski said. “It might seem flukey, but it was pretty intentional in what she was doing up there.”

For the rest of the first half and for most of the second, North Platte and Pius X grappled for ground at midfield. Any runs at the net were kicked away by defenders or saved by keepers.

Orr came from in front of the net a few times to grab a ball or kick it away before a Thunderbolt attacker could get to it.

“We knew it was going to be a very physical game, very competitive,” Orr said. “They wanted to win, we wanted to win. It was going to be a fight.”

Momentum started shifting closer to Pius X’s side of the field as the second half went on, and Haneborg laced a goal to the right of the keeper that put North Platte up 2-0.

Haneborg scored again with 6:39 left in the game when Kaitlyn Evans crossed a corner kick that found Haneborg’s head in front of the net.