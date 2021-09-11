Watch now: Six different Wildcats score as Wallace tops Minatare 73-6

WALLACE — Wallace had an inconsistent performance in a season-opening loss to state power Potter-Dix. That hasn’t seemed to have been an issue for the Wildcats in the two games since.
Six different Wallace players had a touchdown on a humid Friday afternoon with temperatures well into the 90s as the Wildcats downed an overmatched Minatare squad 73-6 in a six-man match-up.
Jesson McClintock and Alec Messersmith both rushed for two touchdowns as the Wildcats — who beat South Platte 50-12 last week — improved to 2-1.
Trey Robertson and Carson Glunz each added a rushing and a receiving touchdown.
“We’re getting better each week and that’s all you can ask,” Wallace coach Eric Miller said. “The first game we played OK at times but nowhere near where we want to be at the end of the season. Today we thought maybe with our speed advantage we could come out and spread it out a little more (on offense) and throw it a little bit. Our guys executed really well right off the bat.”
Minatare has 13 players on its roster and eight were in uniform on Friday. The team then lost sophomore Jackson Schwartz to an injury during the first quarter.
Minatare scored its lone touchdown on a 13-yard run by quarterback Joe Gomez with just over eight minutes left in regulation.
“They kept fighting the entire time,” Miller said of Minatare. “They have a couple injuries and some sicknesses and (Friday’s humid conditions) wasn’t really kind to them, but those kids kept playing.”
Wallace scored on its first seven possessions and took a knee on the eighth to enter the break with a 58-0 lead.
The Wildcats generated 311 yards on 15 offensive plays over the first two quarters and the defense also scored a safety.
Wildcats quarterback Kolton Hager threw three passes in the half and they connected for touchdown passes to Carson Glunz (28 yards), Trey Robertson (50 yards) and Kyle Flaming (55 yards).
Wallace also rushed for 178 yards in the first half. Seven of the nine attempts went for between 11 and 46 yards.
“Both (the run and pass games) were actually there and we were able to execute great,” Hager said. “We practiced on that (execution) all week. We’ve struggled getting those big runs, those big passes and it started opening up today.”
Hager is one of five seniors for a Wildcats team that entered the year with high expectations. He said the team learned from the loss to Potter-Dix.
“They are a great team and nobody got their heads down (after the loss). That was the main, important part,” Hager said. “We just kept going. We did a great job bouncing back and we got the ‘dub’ the next week. That was big.”