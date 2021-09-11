Watch now: Six different Wildcats score as Wallace tops Minatare 73-6

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They kept fighting the entire time,” Miller said of Minatare. “They have a couple injuries and some sicknesses and (Friday’s humid conditions) wasn’t really kind to them, but those kids kept playing.”

Wallace scored on its first seven possessions and took a knee on the eighth to enter the break with a 58-0 lead.

The Wildcats generated 311 yards on 15 offensive plays over the first two quarters and the defense also scored a safety.

Wildcats quarterback Kolton Hager threw three passes in the half and they connected for touchdown passes to Carson Glunz (28 yards), Trey Robertson (50 yards) and Kyle Flaming (55 yards).

Wallace also rushed for 178 yards in the first half. Seven of the nine attempts went for between 11 and 46 yards.

“Both (the run and pass games) were actually there and we were able to execute great,” Hager said. “We practiced on that (execution) all week. We’ve struggled getting those big runs, those big passes and it started opening up today.”

Hager is one of five seniors for a Wildcats team that entered the year with high expectations. He said the team learned from the loss to Potter-Dix.