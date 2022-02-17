Watch now: St. Pat’s falls to Overton in subdistrict final

Tonja Heirigs desperation shot from a few feet beyond the top of the key hit the rim and then bounced out of the basket as time expired on Thursday night.
And just like that, the season for the St. Pat’s girls basketball team likely came to an end with a 46-43 loss to Overton in a girls prep basketball D1-11 subdistrict title game.
The Irish will have to now wait to see if they have enough points to be one of four wild card teams to advance to the district finals. But St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stieneke said the odds are long that it happens.
“We’ve got like a .001% of maybe getting a wild card,” Stieneke said. “I guess we’ll see how the games play out and where it all falls.”
It also could mean the end of Stieneke’s coaching career as he is stepping down after 19 years and 330 wins with the program. He will be a fifth-grade teacher in Brady next year. He recorded nine seasons with 20 or more victories in that stretch.
“I’ve had a great support group from (his family) ... and my assistants and the kids,” Stieneke said. “The kids have been amazing and that’s why I’ve coached for 19 years.”
Heirigs and Kate Stieneke both had 14 points to lead the top-seeded Irish. Stieneke hit a 3-pointer on St. Pat’s first two possessions of the fourth quarter to give the Irish a 40-33 lead.
But the third-seeded Eagles (17-8) battled back and took a 41-40 lead on Ella Luther’s fifth 3-pointer of the game with 3 minutes, 19 seconds left in regulation.
Luther finished with a team-high 17 points off the bench and Natalie Wood added 12 points.
“We weren’t really expecting that,” Coach Stieneke said of Luther’s performance. “We knew she was a good shooter but any time you get someone go off hot like that, you need to do a better job of finding her and we just didn’t.”
Wood hit a pair of free throws to give the Eagles a 44-43 lead with 1:11 left, and Heirigs drove to the basket twice in the final minute but the go-ahead attempt would not fall.
The Irish turned the ball over with 10.7 second left on a long pass to midcourt from under their basket, and Luther was fouled.
The junior knocked down both attempts.
“She can be (clutch),” Overton coach Janessa Bergman said of Luther. “Honestly I would take all of our girls in that situation. It just depends on the night on who shows up. That’s the nice thing about our team, we have a lot of options. But (Luther) was hot tonight, so we made sure to feed her the ball.”
Stieneke said the final play for the Irish was the look the team wanted.
“It was a good look, it just rimmed out on us, unfortunately,” he said. “We had numerous other opportunities throughout the game so it wasn’t just one shot that lost the game for us.
“This is a hurtful one,” Stieneke said. “You’re going to be looking back (thinking) ‘What could we have done different,’ There is a million different scenarios.
“It was a game of runs and we had a great one there in the second half. I thought it was going to be enough when we got to 40-33 but hand it to Overton. They’re fighters, they’re gritty. They fought back and got the win.”
Overton (46):
Ella Luther 17, Addison Luther 3, Kenzie Scheele 3, JoLee Ryan 6, Natalie Wood 12, Ashlyn Florell 5.
St. Pat’s (43):
Kate Stieneke 14, Mae Siegel 5, Tonja Heirigs 14, Reese Fleck 7, Jenna Kimberling 3.