Watch now: St. Pat’s falls to Overton in subdistrict final

Tonja Heirigs desperation shot from a few feet beyond the top of the key hit the rim and then bounced out of the basket as time expired on Thursday night.

And just like that, the season for the St. Pat’s girls basketball team likely came to an end with a 46-43 loss to Overton in a girls prep basketball D1-11 subdistrict title game.

The Irish will have to now wait to see if they have enough points to be one of four wild card teams to advance to the district finals. But St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stieneke said the odds are long that it happens.

“We’ve got like a .001% of maybe getting a wild card,” Stieneke said. “I guess we’ll see how the games play out and where it all falls.”

It also could mean the end of Stieneke’s coaching career as he is stepping down after 19 years and 330 wins with the program. He will be a fifth-grade teacher in Brady next year. He recorded nine seasons with 20 or more victories in that stretch.

“I’ve had a great support group from (his family) ... and my assistants and the kids,” Stieneke said. “The kids have been amazing and that’s why I’ve coached for 19 years.”