Watch now: St. Pat's tops Paxton to end regular season

The Irish then rolled off the next 10 points and Heiss hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give St. Pat’s a 34-22 lead at the break.

The Irish carried that momentum into the second half and outscored Paxton 13-3 in the third quarter. The Tigers lone field goal came on Fox’s drive to the basket with 34 seconds left in the quarter.

“I think one of the things was that we got a little more organized defensively,” O’Malley said. “We had a few possessions (in the first half) where we lost track of people. (Paxton) is a team that’s not going to let you get away with that. They do a good job of finding (open) people. I think we did a better job of locating people and recognizing what was happening.”

Heiss, the most experienced returning player for St. Pat’s, said Paxton gave the Irish what they needed to close out the regular season.

“It was really good for us to have a little bit of a challenge before we get into (subdistricts) next week,” Heiss said. “We definitely don’t want to have a step-back. We want to keep moving forward, especially this late in the season. I thought we competed really well.