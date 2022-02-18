Watch now: St. Pat's tops Paxton to end regular season

The St. Pat’s boys basketball team began the year with little returning varsity experience and just four seniors on the roster.
But the Irish have grown up over the past few months, closing closed out the regular season with a 63-33 win over Paxton on Friday.
Senior Jack Heiss had a team-high 20 points and led a trio of players in double figures as the Irish (20-2) won their 17th straight game.
Sophomore Brecken Erickson and junior Will Moats added 12 and 11 points, respectively.
“When you get 20-some games in, you have to figure you’re not too green anymore,” Irish coach Bill O’Malley said. “Early (in the year) we made some errors but I think our ball-handling and overall execution has continued to improve.”
The Irish led by a point with five and half minutes left in the first half but then went on a 30-7 run to build a 47-23 cushion with just over three minutes left in the third quarter.
“They’re really good,” Paxton coach Jody Rhodes said of St. Pat’s with his lone postgame comment.
Caden Holm had 12 points to lead Paxton (11-9) and Isaiah Fox added eight points.
Paxton rallied from an early double digit deficit, closing to within 17-16 in the second quarter.
The Irish then rolled off the next 10 points and Heiss hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give St. Pat’s a 34-22 lead at the break.
The Irish carried that momentum into the second half and outscored Paxton 13-3 in the third quarter. The Tigers lone field goal came on Fox’s drive to the basket with 34 seconds left in the quarter.
“I think one of the things was that we got a little more organized defensively,” O’Malley said. “We had a few possessions (in the first half) where we lost track of people. (Paxton) is a team that’s not going to let you get away with that. They do a good job of finding (open) people. I think we did a better job of locating people and recognizing what was happening.”
Heiss, the most experienced returning player for St. Pat’s, said Paxton gave the Irish what they needed to close out the regular season.
“It was really good for us to have a little bit of a challenge before we get into (subdistricts) next week,” Heiss said. “We definitely don’t want to have a step-back. We want to keep moving forward, especially this late in the season. I thought we competed really well.
“Definitely it was the defense,” Heiss said of what was the key for the Irish. “We just needed to wake up, work a little harder and then we got going.”