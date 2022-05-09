West Nebraska all-star football, volleyball teams announced

Several members of Telegraph-area schools were announced as part of the West Nebraska all-star game for both football and volleyball.

Representing the east roster in football are Anselmo-Merna Cass McGinn, Garrett Porter and Bryce Schmidt, Broken Bow’s Keifer Anderson, Sawyer Bumgarner, Austin Harvey, Tyler Thomas and Cyrus Wells, Cozad’s Nathan Engel, Jade Stull, Jacob Weatherly and Nolan Wetovick, Gothenburg’s Bronson Long and Maddox Rickertsen, Hi-Line’s Cooper Ray and Carson Reiners, Lexington’s Hunter Stewart and Fredy Vargas-Guido, Medicine Valley’s Sebastian Kramer and Lane Lenz, North Platte’s Ryan Kaminski, Kade Mohr and Caleb Tonkinson, Sandhills/Thedford’s Trae Hickman, South Loup’s Jake Halstead and Wallace’s Kolton Hager.

Broken Bow coach Carlie Wells will coach the east team. South Loup’s Mat Jageler and Broken Bow’s Ryan Wetovick were named assistant coaches.

Representing the west roster are Chase County’s Ryan Bernhardt and Morel Torres, Garden County’s Dillon Christiansen, Mullen’s Adam Wiens, Ogallala’s Cameron Bush, Michael DeVries, Kyren Graves and Jake Hiltibrand, Perkins County’s Hayden Foster, Triston Hite and Ashton Meyer, and Sutherland’s Hunter Cook.

Ogallala coach Brent Bauer will coach the west team. Perkins County’s Tanner Collins and Ogallala’s Keegan Hoppens were named assistant coaches.

Representing the east roster in volleyball are Anselmo-Merna’s Jaide Chandler, Broken Bow’s Kailyn Scott and Kya Scott, Gothenburg’s Kaileigh Gilligan and Carly Jensen, Hitchcock County’s Lindsey Rippen, Hi-Line’s Taylor Woehrle, Medicine Valley’s Kaylyn Roblee and Wauneta-Palisade’s Alexa Sandman.

Representing the west roster are Chase County’s Chloe Dillan and Jerzee Miller, Mullen’s Alli Loughran, and Ogallala’s Gabby Caskey and Gracen Tuttle.