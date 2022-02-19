Years of hard work pays off as girls wrestling hits the sanctioned spotlight in Omaha

Grassroots efforts in many clubs across the state, many using the hashtag “#SanctionNE” took to social media to spread the message and encourage more girls to get involved. They targeted parents, athletes, school administrators, coaches and the general public. After years of “proving it” as many girls and coaches repeated this weekend when discussing the significance of being sanctioned, the NSAA board of directors voted in May 2021 to sanction girls wrestling for the 2021-22 season.

For Lexington coach Art Banderas, the efforts put everything to him and his team.

“I’m happy for them to experience this. There’s a lot of people who put a lot of hard work in for this to happen and I’m just so thankful we got to do that period last year, but this is quite the step up,” Banderas said. “I’m just extremely happy for them to be here to experience everything the boys get to experience.”

This year, a combined 446 girls participated in girls district wrestling at four different district locations across the state. While no schools in Lincoln County fielded a girls team this year, many programs in surrounding counties saw great success with large numbers of girls out for the sport.