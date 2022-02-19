Years of hard work pays off as girls wrestling hits the sanctioned spotlight in Omaha

The fight is over — girls wrestling is fully sanctioned, and judging by the reaction from the crowds at the CHI Health Center in Omaha this weekend, it is incredibly well-received and supported in Nebraska.
As the 144 qualifiers took to the mat, and were celebrated in the Parade of Champions on Friday night, all eyes and cameras were on the two mats at the west end of the arena floor when the first four girls made history in Nebraska by participating in the first sanctioned state wrestling tournament.
For junior Frankie Walsh of Lexington, having a sanctioned season was “Getting to wrestle in there for the first time” she said as she pointed to the arena floor. “Last year was nice, but it’s not the same as this.”
It has taken six years from then to now to get girls wrestling sanctioned by the NSAA. Schools had to show they had the interest. The NSAA wanted schools to know there was sufficient interest and be able to provide appropriate Title IX provisions as guaranteed by federal law.
Prior to the sanctioning of girls wrestling in the state, the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association was the group to provide a good chunk of girls wrestling opportunities, including a girls state tournament. Last year’s tournament was held in York.
Grassroots efforts in many clubs across the state, many using the hashtag “#SanctionNE” took to social media to spread the message and encourage more girls to get involved. They targeted parents, athletes, school administrators, coaches and the general public. After years of “proving it” as many girls and coaches repeated this weekend when discussing the significance of being sanctioned, the NSAA board of directors voted in May 2021 to sanction girls wrestling for the 2021-22 season.
For Lexington coach Art Banderas, the efforts put everything to him and his team.
“I’m happy for them to experience this. There’s a lot of people who put a lot of hard work in for this to happen and I’m just so thankful we got to do that period last year, but this is quite the step up,” Banderas said. “I’m just extremely happy for them to be here to experience everything the boys get to experience.”
This year, a combined 446 girls participated in girls district wrestling at four different district locations across the state. While no schools in Lincoln County fielded a girls team this year, many programs in surrounding counties saw great success with large numbers of girls out for the sport.
Lexington High School had 30 girls at the beginning of the season, while in Ogallala the Indians had 10 girls on the team. Up at Sandhills Valley, they had nearly an equal number of girls and boys out for wrestling. Other teams such as South Loup only had two girls on their team, but still qualified one for the state tournament.
Four area girls signed the record books as the first state medalist for their school this weekend in Omaha at the NSAA state wrestling championship tournament.
For Sophomore Makayla Pate of McCook, this tournament was one success after another at 152 pounds. She was a pinning machine, sticking Melissa Smith of Omaha North in the first round, Persephone Prochaska of Marian in the quarterfinals and Jayda Parker of Bellevue East in the semifinals.
Then tragedy struck in the finals. After dancing back and forth with Yohaly Quinones of South Sioux City through the first period, Pate suffered an injury to her right shoulder in the second period to end the match. She accepted her silver medal with her arm in a makeshift sling.
Lexington had five girls qualify for the inaugural state wrestling tournament in Omaha, but the only one to bring home a medal was Walsh, a junior. Coming into the tournament, she had two losses for the entire season and her laid-back attitude and philosophy of “here to have fun” seemed to carry her through the weekend. Her two additional losses this weekend came from the girl who would go on to place second and her loss in her medal round.
South Loup senior Lila Bloomer ended her season with three total losses — all three to the top two medalists in the 185 weight class. Bloomer has committed to wrestle next year at Chadron State in their women’s program.