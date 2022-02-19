Zutavern, White, Paxton bring wrestling titles back to west central Nebraska

As the action wrapped up in Omaha on Saturday at the NSAA state wrestling championship tournament, 17 area athletes stood on the podium in the CHI Health Center Arena to bring home hardware.
In a Nebraska Sandhills showdown at D195, the unbeaten senior Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford (40-0) beat his neighbor Sid Miller (35-8) of Anselmo-Merna by a major decision of 13-4.
Zutavern struck first with a takedown in the first period, which Miller answered with an escape 30 seconds later. Zutavern took Miller down again right before the whistle for two more points. The second period was a lot of jockeying for control with the only points scored were from Zutavern with an escape early on. But the third period is where Zutavern racked up the points, scoring eight more points to capture back-to-back gold medals.
“It’s nice to end my high school career on top,” he said. “It’s where I’ve been trying to get all season, all the work it’s finally paid off.”
Going into the weekend, Class D had seven undefeated wrestlers, including Zutavern. Once the lights went down at the end of the night Saturday, only four remained.
“It feels good (to be undefeated). Last year I had that one loss and it motivated me throughout last season and this season I just wanted a 100% win. I didn’t want to have that blemish on my record.”
While he was a four-time state qualifier and three time state medalist, Zutavern isn’t going to continue his wrestling career. He will play football for Doane in the fall.
“I’m excited to finally play football year round,” he said.
Isaac White of Cozad came to Omaha undefeated at B170 and he left with his perfect record of 37-0 intact. In a low-scoring match, he defeated Torrance Keehn of Beatrice in a 1-0 decision. His lone point came from an escape in the third period.
Junior Eli Paxton capped his tournament with a gold medal for the Mullen Broncos in the D120 bracket with a win over Braxton Siebrandt of Wisner-Pilger in a 4-3 decision. After a slow start to the match, Paxton scored all of his points in the first period with a takedown and two nearfall points, one of which resulted in a penalty point awarded to Siebrandt for Paxton’s illegal locked hands hold.
The second period was a lot of back and forth looking for control one way or the other — Siebrandt scored his second point in the second period with a reversal and Paxton had a stalling warning with 13 seconds remaining. More than once in the third period, it looked like Paxton may lose control as he struggled on bottom, but he maintained with no change in score until the clock ran down to zero.
“I did what I needed to, I got business taken care of,” Paxton said.” I struggled on bottom but I knew as long as I didn’t stall I was fine.”
Snagging a bronze medal, freshman 106-pounder Ethan Elliott (36-6) of Hershey saw early success in Class C in the tournament with back-to-back pins over Kendall Schindler of David City and Dalton Lovejoy of Central City. But after getting down early against a tough Robbie Fisher of Crofton/Bloomfield in the semifinals, Elliott was knocked down to the consolation semifinal rounds.
“It always sucks to lose, but I always strive for those matches,” he said. “I want to go for those matches because that’s how you get better and how you get battle-tested and know where you are at in your wrestling career.”
Saturday morning he came out swinging and pinned Grady Romshek of Aquinas Catholic in 3:54 and Dylan Parks of O’Neill in 1:48.
Last year’s champion at B152 from Ogallala, Cameron Zink, finished fifth after a loss to freshman Cade Ziola of Omaha Skutt Catholic in the first round. Ziola went on to bring home the silver medal.
McCook’s Alex Anthony also brought home fifth following a 10-5 decision over Ashton Schafer of Boone Central. Anthony, a junior, finishes the season at 38-11.
Joining White on the podium for Cozad is Eli Boryca at 195 pounds with a fourth place finish.
Kayden Stubbs of Maxwell grabbed a bronze medal at D220 after a loss to the runner-up Gunner Reimers of Palmer. A senior, he finished the year with a record of 47-3.
Last year’s runner-up at D120, Dayton Gipe of Sandhills Valley finished fifth after a dramatic tournament full of ups and downs, including a loss to D2 district winner, Jacoby Mann of Winside.
South Loup sophomore Rio Remund placed fifth in D195 after coming back from a first round loss with three quick-fire wins on Friday, a loss and a win by medical forfeit on Saturday.
Perkins County’s Austin Meyer at D220 finished fifth with losses to Maxwell’s Stubbs and Cale Buss of Burwell. The Plainsmen’s other medalist, Colton Pouk at 145 pounds, finished sixth with a record of 28-9.
Mullen brought nine wrestlers to Omaha, and had four medalists plus Paxton. At 106 pounds, Jeffrey Forsen battled back after a loss to the champion Braxton Hammond of Southern Valley to bring home fourth. At 132 pounds, Kyle Durfee picked up fifth; Sean Simonson brought home sixth at 170 pounds; and rounding out the Broncos placers is Isaac Welch with third.