Zutavern, White, Paxton bring wrestling titles back to west central Nebraska

As the action wrapped up in Omaha on Saturday at the NSAA state wrestling championship tournament, 17 area athletes stood on the podium in the CHI Health Center Arena to bring home hardware.

In a Nebraska Sandhills showdown at D195, the unbeaten senior Reece Zutavern of Sandhills/Thedford (40-0) beat his neighbor Sid Miller (35-8) of Anselmo-Merna by a major decision of 13-4.

Zutavern struck first with a takedown in the first period, which Miller answered with an escape 30 seconds later. Zutavern took Miller down again right before the whistle for two more points. The second period was a lot of jockeying for control with the only points scored were from Zutavern with an escape early on. But the third period is where Zutavern racked up the points, scoring eight more points to capture back-to-back gold medals.

“It’s nice to end my high school career on top,” he said. “It’s where I’ve been trying to get all season, all the work it’s finally paid off.”

Going into the weekend, Class D had seven undefeated wrestlers, including Zutavern. Once the lights went down at the end of the night Saturday, only four remained.