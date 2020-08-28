The North Platte girls golf team set a new school record for team score, and Baylee Steele recorded a personal scoring record Friday as the Bulldogs ran away with the Kearney Invite at Awarii Dunes Golf Club.
As a team, the Bulldogs shot 295, besting Lincoln Southwest by 13 strokes.
Steele shot a four-under 68 — which included an eagle on the par-5 ninth — at the American Links-style layout near Axtell, She capped off her round by shooting a 4-under 32 on the par-36 back nine.
The senior — who tied with teammate Karsen Morrison for fifth in Class A last year — rattled off the eagle on 9, then birdied 10, 11, 14 and 17 on the back.
Morrison shot a 2-over 74 and Maya Lashley shot a 3-over 75 to finish fifth and sixth, respectively. Morrison’s round included birdies on Nos. 1, 9 and 14. Lashley birdied Nos. 11 and 14. Abbie Jones rounded out the scoring for the Bulldogs with a 78, good enough for 10th place. Her round included a birdie on No. 11 and an eagle on the 14th.
Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X shot 69, while Sydney Taake of Papillion-La Vista shot 72 and Sadie Steele of Lincoln Southwest carded a 73 to round out the top 5.
Team results
1, North Platte, 295. 2, Lincoln Southwest, 308. 3, Lincoln Pius X, 326. 4, Lincoln East, 352. 5, Kearney, 353. 6, Papillion La Vista, 356. 7, Lincoln Southeast, 368. 8, Columbus, 373. 9, Norfolk, 403. 10, Grand Island, 406. 11, Fremont, 472. 12, Kearney JV, 488.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Beylee Steele, North Platte, 68. 2, Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 69. 3, Sydney Taake, Papillion La Vista, 72. 4, Sadie Steele, Lincoln Southwest, 73. 5, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 74. 6, Maya Lashley, North Platte, 75. 7, Adalio Maiyo, Lincoln Southeast, 76. 8, Alysen Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 77. 9, Neely Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 77. 10, Abbie Jones, North Platte, 78. 11, Eve Edwards, Kearney, 80. 12, Tatum Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest, 81. 13, Sarah Lasso, Columbus, 83 14, Ansley Sothan , Lincoln Southeast, 83. 15, Kylie Blume, Norfolk, 83.
Area teams results
North Platte
Beylee Steele, 68. Karsen Morrison, 74. Maya Lashley, 75. Abbie Jones, 78. Kaylee Carlson, 106.
