The 2020 East-West Nebraska All-Star Football Game, planned for Friday in Scottsbluff, is canceled due to a player testing positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.
East teammates being quarantined.
The volleyball game will go on today as planned at 4 p.m. due to no exposure.
“We know these are the times that we are in and knew when planning these games, this might be possible,” said Dave Hoxworth, committee member. “The cancellation is in accordance with our response plan and we have and will continue working closely with health officials to continue to mitigate risk.”
East players have been identified as close contacts and will be self-quarantining for 14 days and monitored twice-a-day by health officials, according to the press release. Anyone showing symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.
“The committee has worked very closely with our team to put in place all precautions to reduce risk off the field. This is a no-fault situation that was handled very proactively by all involved. We encourage kindness and understanding as we traverse these uncertain times,” said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.
