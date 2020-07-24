Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NEBRASKA... NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE AFFECTING LINCOLN COUNTY. .AT 950 AM CT THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER AT NORTH PLATTE WAS AT 6.5 FEET AND FORECAST TO REMAIN IN MODERATE FLOOD STAGE REACHING 6.8 FEET TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THESE RISES ARE DUE TO UPSTREAM RELEASES. THE RIVER WILL REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE THROUGH NEXT WEEK. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE INTO AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROADWAY. THE WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR CAR TO CROSS SAFELY AND THE ROAD BENEATH MAY NOT BE INTACT. VEHICLES CAUGHT IN RISING WATERS SHOULD BE ABANDONED QUICKLY. DO NOT LET CHILDREN PLAY NEAR THE RIVER DURING HIGH WATER. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER NEAR NORTH PLATTE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 6.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 6.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 6.8 FEET BY TUESDAY EARLY AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL RISES MAY BE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 7.0 FEET...MAJOR AND WIDESPREAD FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE NORTH BANK OF THE NORTH PLATTE RIVER FROM HIGHWAY 83 TO ABOUT 4 MILES WEST OF HIGHWAY 83 SOUTH OF NORTH RIVER ROAD. WATER ENCROACHES INTO SOME RESIDENCES AND OUTBUILDINGS IN THIS AREA WITH ACCESS TO PROPERTIES SIGNIFICANTLY IMPAIRED. MAJOR AND WIDESPREAD FLOODING OCCURS ALONG THE SOUTH BANK FROM THE NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS RECREATIONAL VEHICLE CAMPGROUND SITE TO CODY PARK IN NORTH PLATTE. &&