A three-run inning and a few opposing errors helped Imperial defeat Holdrege 3-2 on Sunday in the first round of the Mid-Nebraska League American Legion Seniors Tournament in the West division.
Neither team could get some offensive production going, as there were only six hits total. Imperial had more runs (three) than it did hits (two), but it made the most of its opportunities in the fourth inning to take the win.
Both teams also benefited from strong pitching performances from their starters. Imperial’s Nolan Burrell went six innings and gave up two runs on four hits. He also struck out eight batters and walked two. He was replaced by Dominic Sis for the last inning, who struck out two batters without letting up a hit.
Tate Florell only let up two hits, but Holdrege’s three errors meant that all three of Imperial’s runs were unearned. Florell struck out eight batters and walked three.
Imperial’s two hits came from Tysen Lempke and Nolan Burrell. Mason Nordhausen had the team’s lone RBI.
Carlos DeRivera led Holdrege with two hits and two RBIs. Florell and Jonathan Christie had the team’s other two hits.
Holdrege took an early lead in the first inning. Christie singled and Dashton Edgren was hit by a pitch. A fielder’s choice moved then runners over to second and third base before DeRivera lined a single to center field to drive in both runs.
Things were mostly quiet for both sides until the fourth inning. Sis led off the inning with a walk and Burrell hit a single to left field. Lincoln Waters reached base on an error in the outfield, which scored Sis from second.
Nordhausen’s groundout scored Burrell, and Waters later scored on an error by the pitcher to make it a 3-2 game.
Holdrege had a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the inning with a runner on third base, but a fly out ended the inning. It had put some runners on in later innings but couldn’t get an offensive rhythm going.
Imperial advanced to the quarterfinals, where it will play at Ogallala on Tuesday. The game starts at 7 p.m. CT. The winner will play the winner of the Broken Bow/Gothenburg game.
