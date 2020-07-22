Just one run was needed to take the Mid-Nebraska League juniors tournament Wednesday.
Shelton-Gibbon scored in the second inning and held on for a 1-0 victory over Imperial for the junior tournament title, in a season that will not feature a American Legion-sponsored postseason because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mitchell Sell crossed the plate in the second inning, scoring on a Braxton Smith hit, giving Shelton-Gibbon the only run it would need in a game that featured just five hits for either team.
Matt Weismann pitched a complete game shutout, striking out seven and walking just three. He gave up just two hits, one to Triston Hite and the other to Morel Jurado. Two of his walks were issued to Imperial lead off hitter Tyson Lempke.
Meanwhile, Jaret Peterson pitched a complete-game gem in his own right, allowing one run on three hits with eight strikeouts and four walks in six innings of work.
