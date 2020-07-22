The FNBO Nationals notched a pair of run-shortened shutouts on Wednesday at Lexington.
Gus Kreber and Tyler Tobey teamed to allow just two hits in six innings and the Nationals scored nine runs in the sixth inning to pull away for a 16-0, six-inning, win over Lexington to set the tone for the evening.
A string of four singles and an error allowed North Platte to get the sixth-inning rally going, stretching a 6-0 lead to 9-0 with Tristen Beyer and Carsen Johnson scoring on a single by Tobey, and Tobey scoring on a single by Kreber. They would eventually stretch that lead with five more runs in the frame.
Kreber would score on a fielder’s choice and a Carter Kelley single would drive in Bryce Butterfield. Nathan Moats would score on a wild pitch and a Cole Wright single would score Kelley for a 15-0 lead.
The capper was Wright scoring on a Carsen Johnson single several batters later.
Tobey recorded three straight outs in the bottom of the inning to seal the deal.
The FNBO Nationals also recorded three runs in the first, one in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Butterfield finished the game with three runs scored on 1-of-5 hitting. He also had a two RBI. Tobey scored twice on 1-of-4 hitting at the plate with 2 RBI and a walk. Kelley was 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBI and Kreber finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
North Platte 10, Lexington 0
Will Coe led the way in the night cap, scoring three times and knocking in a run on 1-of-3 hitting. Both Tristen Beyer and Nathan Moats had a pair of RBI and Jaylan Ruffin allowed no hits in three innings of work on the mound as the Nationals won 10-0.
The Nationals scored five in the first inning to keep their hot bats going.
Tate Janas took a walk to lead off the game, stole second and advanced to third base on a wild pitch. He then scored on a passed ball four, which allowed Carter Johnson to reach base.
Johnson would later score on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Will Coe.
Ruffin scored on a wild pitch a batter latter and the Nationals tacked on two more in the inning as Coe Wright scored on a single by Beyer.
The Nationals tacked on three more in the second and two more in the fifth before the game was called.
The FNBO Nationals are back in action on Thursday night, traveling to Kearney.
The season ends at Bill Wood Field on Saturday with a doubleheader against Scottsbluff.
