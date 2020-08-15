No team photos, but North Platte hosts media day as fall sports prepare for season

There were no team photos for fall athletes at North Platte High School on Saturday morning.
Instead, the members of each sport walked into the school’s field house at a specific time, dressed in their uniform and face masks. They stood in line — spaced out for social distancing — and waited to have an individual photo taken in front of a green screen that will be used for athletic programs and other school publication.
Players and coaches also took a few moments during the school’s media day to give their thoughts on uncertain fall seasons in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
That includes some basic goals.
“A successful season is getting into Week 1 (of competition) and actually being able to play,” Bulldogs boys tennis coach Dale Hall said. “A successful season for us, in my opinion, is not being shut down. I want these kids to be playing the entire season and get an opportunity to play at state.”
The Bulldogs girls golf, volleyball and softball teams all play on Thursday to open the school’s fall athletic schedule. .
“We’re super grateful to be able to get started,” said Bulldogs volleyball player Peyton Neff. “We have been working hard through conditioning week and practices and been taking all the precautions. I am just glad we can get the opportunity to play, stick together (as a team) and hopefully get through the season.”
The story isn’t the same in other areas in the state.
Pandemic concerns resulted in the Omaha Public School’s decision to suspend fall sports — an announcement that pairs with the district’s decision to go to remote learning for its students as well.
Other school districts across the country have made similar decisions, or pushed back the start of the fall season a few weeks or even into the spring.
North Platte’s Jayden Dyke, a wideout on the Bulldogs’ football team, feels fortunate for the opportunity to play.
He believes the Bulldogs should be a playoff team this year after just missing out by a game last season.
Dyke added that the season won’t be judged as a success or failure just based on that goal, however.
“There is no disappointment there,” Dyke said. “Just being able to play my senior year, that’s the hugest thing to me right now.”
It was a sentiment echoed by Bulldogs football coach Todd Rice.
“We are just real appreciative because we realize that there are other schools in the state of Nebraska that can’t play,” Rice said. “There’s other states that are not competing (in prep sports), there are a lot of colleges that are not competing. We are well aware of that and are trying to be diligent about what we are doing with safety procedures and protocols. We are doing everything that we can to help our cause to stay on the field.”
