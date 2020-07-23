The North Platte FNBO Nationals split its doubleheader with the Kearney Runza on Thursday in Kearney in two different kinds of games.
The Nationals gave up 10 runs in the first three innings of the first game, and two Kearney runs in the bottom of the sixth inning ended the game early at 12-4. North Platte played as the dominant team in the second game and won 9-2.
North Platte plays Scottsbluff on Saturday in the last home game of the season, with the first game starting at 1 p.m.
North Platte 4, Kearney 12
Starting pitcher Cole Wright and the Nationals struggled to get into a groove early against Kearney. Wright went two innings, letting up eight runs on eight hits.
It allowed Kearney to jump out to an early lead, and eventually win the first game of the doubleheader 12-4.
Cody Wright entered the game in the third inning, allowing four runs off six hits and a walk.
North Platte was held to just six hits compared to Kearney’s 14. Tyler Tobey and Derrick Kuhlmann each had two hits, and Cody Wright and Bryce Butterfield each had a hit. Gus Kreber, Butterfield and Kuhlmann all had RBIs.
North Platte took an early lead after Jaylan Ruffin, Cody Wright and Tobey loaded the bases on two walks and a single. Kreber reached on an error that scored Ruffin, then back-to-back walks added two more runs.
The Runza scored their first run off a single and a double, then scored their second run on a ground out to set the score at 3-2 for North Platte.
Kearney got six hits and a walk in the second inning to add six runs and take an 8-3 advantage. Derrick Kuhlmann’s RBI single in the top of the third added a run for North Platte, but Kearney made it 10-4 with an RBI single and a wild pitch.
Kearney scored its final two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning off a ground out and an RBI single to end the game.
North Platte 9, Kearney 2
The Nationals got seven hits and three more base runners on in the top of the fourth in a seven-run inning. That inning alone helped North Platte take the second game of the doubleheader 9-2.
Jeremiah Seamann led the Nationals offensively with a 3-for-4 game with four RBIs. Kuhlmann had two hits and Ruffin had two RBIs.
North Platte’s pitching held Kearney to just two hits. Bryce Butterfield went four innings and allowed one run on one hit. Tate Janas relieved him in the fifth inning and also let up one run off one hit. Will Coe closed out the game without letting a runner on base.
The Nationals took an early 2-1 lead in the first inning. Seamann hit a line drive to center field with the bases loaded to score Ruffin and Carter Johnson. Kearney got a run back off a sacrifice fly.
Janas reached on an error at second base, which scored Seamann in the fourth inning. Ruffin roped a double to center field to score in two runs, Johnson’s single added another.
Kreber’s bases-loaded walk made it a 7-1 game, then Seamann lined a single to left field that scored Tobey and Kreber.
Kearney got one more run in the fifth inning to set the score at 9-2 and avoid the mercy rule loss.
