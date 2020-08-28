A second quarter touchdown for North Platte proved to be enough to best Aurora in the Bulldogs’ opener on the road on Friday night.
The Huskies opened the scoring with a touchdown in the first quarter, but North Platte responded for a 13-6 victory to move to 1-0 on the season. Cody Wright ran for 135 yards on 28 carries and Tate Janas ran for 124 yards on eight carries in the Bulldogs’ victory.
North Platte heads home for a pair of games, with the 2020 home opener coming next week against Fremont at 7 p.m. at Bauer Field. The Bulldogs host Kearney at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 11.
