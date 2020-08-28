FOOTBALL
St. Pat’s 35, Doniphan-Trumbull 12
DONIPHAN — St. Pat’s defeated Doniphan-Trumbull 35-12 on Friday.
Jackson Roberts had a kickoff return for a touchdown and had 76 yards and a score rushing for the Irish.
St. Pat’s hosts St. Cecilia on Friday.
Centura 14, Hershey 6
CENTURA — Centura downed Hershey 14-6 on Friday.
Hershey hosts Sandy Creek on Friday.
Arthur County 54, SEM 32
SUMNER — Arthur County defeated SEM 54-32 on Friday.
Arthur County travels to Cody-Kilgore on Friday.
Cody-Kilgore 25, Paxton 12
CODY — Cody-Kilgore downed Paxton 25-12 on Friday.
Paxton hosts Creek Valley on Friday.
Medicine Valley 34, South Loup 8
CURTIS — Medicine Valley downed South Loup 34-8 on Friday.
South Loup travels to Hyannis and Medicine Valley travels to Alma on Friday.
Chadron 26, Chase County 0
CHADRON — Chadron shut out Chase County 26-0 on Friday.
Chase County hosts Sidney on Friday.
Seward 26, Lexington 7
LEXINGTON — Seward defeated Lexington 26-7 on Friday.
Lexington travels to Beatrice on Friday.
Hastings 35, McCook 14
HASTINGS — Hastings defeated McCook 35-14 on Friday.
McCook hosts Crete on Friday.
Hi-Line 32, Arapahoe 14
ARAPAHOE — Hi-Line downed Arapahoe 32-14 on Friday.
Hi-Line hosts Elm Creek on Friday.
Sandhills/Thedford 44, Mullen 0
DUNNING — Sandhills/Thedford shut out Mullen 44-0 on Friday.
Mullen travels to Twin Loup and Sandhills/Thedford travels to Morrill on Friday.
Ogallala 28, Broken Bow 20
OGALLALA — Ogallala defeated Broken Bow 28-20 on Friday.
Ogallala travels to Holdrege and Broken Bow hosts St. Paul on Friday.
Leyton 54, MHC 15
MAYWOOD — Leyton downed Maywood-Hayes Center 54-14 on Friday.
Maywood-Hayes Center travels to Perkins County on Friday.
Southwest 48, Wilcox-Hildreth 34
BARTLEY — Southwest defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 48-34 on Friday.
Southwest travels to Red Cloud on Sept. 11.
Hitchcock Co. 66, Kimball 6
KIMBALL — Hitchcock County downed Kimball 66-6 on Friday.
Hitchcock County hosts Bayard on Friday.
Pleasanton 54, Brady 26
PLEASANTON — Pleasanton defeated Brady 54-26 on Friday.
Brady hosts Maxwell on Friday.
GIRLS GOLF
McCook Invite
MCCOOK — McCook hosted area teams for a golf invite on Friday.
Team results
1, Minden, 431. 2, Lexington, 450. 3, Gering, 468. 4, Ogallala, 478. 5, McCook, Red, 484. 6, Holdrege, 485. 7, Hershey, 664.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Madi Schlaepfer, Gering, 78. 2, Dani Nolde, Ogallala, 85. 3, Kendall Colby, Minden, 85. 4, Kaylie Pucket, McCook Red, 97. 5, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 98. 6, Tayber Meyer, Gering, 102. 7, Jessica Folchert, Ogallala, 102. 8, O’Brasia Amos, Lexington, 105. 9, Chloe Besler, Cambridge, 106. 10, Macy Jones, Cambridge, 110. 11, Ella Jacobsen, Holdrege, 112. 12, Kaylee Smith, Minden, 112. 13, Leah Livingston, Minden, 114. 14, Abbie Owens, Lexington, 116. 15, Alyssa Springer, Southwest, 117.
VOLLEYBALL
North Platte 2, Millard North 1
BELLEVUE — North Platte defeated Millard North 25-20, 23-25, 25-23 on Friday.
North Platte continues play at the Bellevue West Invite.
Hi-Line 3, Araphoe 1
ARAPAHOE — Hi-Line downed Arapahoe 25-15, 25-19, 21-25, 25-22 on Friday.
Gretchen Hodge had 13 points and Alivia Knoerzer and Zoey Evans each had 10 points. Kennedy Brell had 10 kills.
Hi-Line travels to Medicine Valley on Tuesday.
Wallace 3, Potter-Dix 0
POTTER — Wallace swept Potter-Dix 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 on Friday.
Wallace travels to Sandhills Valley on Tuesday.
Sandhills Valley 3, Hyannis 0
TRYON — Sandhills Valley swept Hyannis 25-23, 25-16, 25-22 on Friday.
Sandhills Valley hosts Wallace on Tuesday and Hyannis travels to Creek Valley on Thursday.
