A 14-point swing late in the second quarter ensured Cambridge had all the momentum going forward. Trojan quarterback Quinton Shaner had just thrown a touchdown pass to CJ Fiene to put his team up 22-8 late in the second quarter.
Sutherland returner Chase Elwood had a decent run on the ensuing kickoff before he lost control of the football right by the feet of Derek Trompke, who ran it back into the Sailors’ endzone with ease. Cambridge now held a 28-8 lead.
It was that dominance for most of the game that helped the Trojans defeat the Sailors 36-8 Friday night in Sutherland.
“We knew coming into this one that Cambridge would be good,” Sutherland coach Brendan Geier said. “We knew they were going to be well-coached. We knew that they had some good players coming back from last year’s team. Obviously not the outcome we wanted.”
Sutherland couldn’t get any offense going from the start, but made enough plays on defense early to slow Cambridge down.
The Trojans scored just once in the first quarter נa five yard run from Shaner נto take a lead they would never relinquish. Shaner finished the game with 57 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. He completed seven of his 11 throws, connecting on one for a touchdown and throwing two interceptions.
Cambridge gained full control of the game in the second quarter. A fourth down conversion set the way for a two-yard Shaner run for the 14-0 lead.
While Sutherland struggled to move the ball against Cambridge all game, a mistake set the way for the Sailors’ only score of the night. Ty Monie took advantage of an overthrown pass and ran with it before being hit out of bounds. A facemask and a late hit on the play put the ball at the Cambridge eight-yard line. Monie finished the game with two interceptions.
“We don’t have many seniors out, and Ty’s one of those seniors that started both ways for multiple years now,” Geier said. “I thought he stepped up and played well tonight, both offensively and defensively.”
Sailors quarterback Andrew Dowse ran in for a touchdown a few plays later, and Sutherland was down by one possession. Cambridge’s touchdown and fumble recovery on the kickoff later in the quarter put the game out of reach.
“I thought he did some good things out there,” Geier said of Dowse. “I thought he took command of the huddle well and I thought that he did what he needed to do out there. Obviously, we need to do better as a whole offensively.”
Dowse finished the game completing two of his five passes and throwing an interception. He ran for 16 yards and a touchdown.
As a whole, Sutherland didn’t fare much better. It had 92 rushing yards compared to Cambridge’s 208, and 21 receiving yards compared to 82. While the Sailors did a better job limiting turnovers — two fumbles lost and an interception — they couldn’t capitalize on Cambridge’s mistakes.
Both teams struggled offensively in the second half. The only score came early in the fourth quarter on a Shaner six-yard run. Sutherland had its chances with two fumble recoveries in the third quarter and a botched Cambridge punt return that put the ball on the 23-yard line, but they failed to do anything with it.
“They brought a lot of their defensive guys back, and we knew it would be tough,” Geier said. “Now on the other hand, we do need to run the ball better. Obviously that’s what we tried to do, but you got to give them credit where credit’s due.”
