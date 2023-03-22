The North Platte Community College softball team fought hard on the second day of competition against Highland Community College but fell just short in an 11-9 loss at home Wednesday afternoon.

“We had them on their toes,” said Janelle Higgins, NPCC head softball coach. “They had to go through five pitchers in today’s game, and that shows we are right there. We adjusted well, played OK defense, and if a ball is fair, it’s a different outcome.”

The Scotties took the lead early on — scoring two runs in the first inning then five more in the second. By the third inning, the Knights were down eight.

But North Platte rallied — scoring seven runs in the attempted comeback before Highland could tack on a couple more. The offensive firepower was led by Gwen Anderson, Nancy Martinez, Juliana Ortiz and April Grace, all of whom drove in runs in the frame.

Taelyn Dakamas scored on a sacrifice bunt by Angelina Lockhart in the fifth inning then followed that up with a home run in the sixth.

Dakamas also pitched for an inning, allowing three hits and six runs while striking out two. Lockhart threw six innings in relief out of the bullpen.

North Platte is now 2-13 on the season.

Highland currently has a season record of 14-5.

“The girls fought hard today — had a few hiccups, but to come back as fired up and ready today in the cold after two losses yesterday shows this team has grit and wants it,” Higgins said. “Highland is a very good program. They were nationally ranked last year, and we had them. We’ve played some very tough and ranked teams so far this season, and it is only going to make the rest of the year a fun ride.”

Next up, the Knights face Northeastern Junior College at 3 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday in Sterling, Colorado.