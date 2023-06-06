In a fundraiser for the University of Nebraska NIL 1890 cooperative, head men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will be tending bar at the North 40 Chophouse in North Platte on Wednesday.

He and North Platte Community College men's basketball coach Kevin O'Connor will be serving up drinks from 5-7 p.m. at the restaurant at 520 N. Jeffers St.

Funds from the event support the Husker collective's efforts. You can find more information about the 1890 initiative at 1890nebraska.com.

The top donor for the evening will sit down to dinner with both coaches after 7 p.m.