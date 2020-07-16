Holdrege upends Gothenburg juniors in Mid-Nebraska League Tournament

Gothenburg Junior Melons coach Jake Fecht called for a team huddle as his team came back to the dugout following the top of the sixth inning.
He had done it a few times before, and the huddles seemed to calm his team down and get them ready for some offense. His team, however, had just given up five runs, and now trailed 10-6. Where the team had responded to the previous ones by putting some runs on the board, no huddle was going to help this time.
The Holdrege Farm Bureau juniors team defeated Gothenburg 10-7 on Thursday in the first round of the Mid-Nebraska League American Legion Juniors Tournament.
“They burned us on a couple nice hits to right field,” Fecht said. “Right off the top of my head, I don’t really remember a whole lot of errors, but they just hit the ball where we weren’t.”
Gothenburg starting pitcher Bronson Long battled through five innings, but he started to struggle in the sixth. He was pulled for Maddox Rickertsen after Long issued two walks to start the inning. Long allowed seven runs off six hits and four walks. Rickertsen gave up three runs off two hits.
“Our pitching wasn’t bad,” Fecht said. “It’s not like we walked everybody on base. They just had some timely hits.”
Holdrege struck first in the second inning when Jeremiah Johnson scored on an RBI single. Gothenburg responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Long and Bennett Geiken got on base off singles, and Tra Rossell reached on an error. Bailey Ryker’s single to center field scored two runs, and Rossell scored on a throwing error on Ryker’s steal attempt.
Both teams traded runs in the third inning, but Holdrege added another in the fourth inning when Johnson scored on an RBI groundout to first base. Holdrege held Gothenburg scoreless in the bottom of the inning, then took the lead in the fifth.
Cade Kirwan singled to left field before Jackson Hinrichs tripled on a line drive over the right fielder’s head to tie the game. Hinrichs scored two batters later on an RBI groundout.
The Melons used some small ball tactics in the bottom of the inning to regain the lead. Jake Kozeal and Riley Baker both reached base, and a groundout scored Kozeal. Long then laid down a sacrifice bunt that allowed Baker to score and gave Gothenburg the 6-5 advantage.
Holdrege already had two runners on when Rickertsen came in to pitch. He loaded the bases with a walk, and a double from Kaden Broeker scored two. Matt Janssen scored on a passed ball, Broeker scored on an RBI groundout and Kirwan came around on a wild pitch to put the score at 10-6.
Gothenburg got a run back in the bottom of the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly to right field, but it wasn’t enough to get a late rally going.
Kozeal led the way for Gothenburg with two of the team’s six hits and two of the team’s seven runs. Ryker had two RBI’s and went 1-for-3.
“I thought we hit the ball well. We just hit it right to them every time,” Fecht said. “We thought we did a great job putting the bat on the ball. We just couldn’t find the holes like they were finding.”
